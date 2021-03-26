Published: 8:18 AM March 26, 2021

A carpet of bluebells on a woodland floor is of the natural highlights of the year, we select some of our readers' favourite spots.

Abbeystead

The woodland that lies between the village and the dam on the River Wyre has been known to display some spectacular carpets of bluebells that provide stunning backdrops for photography.





Brinscall Woods

The woodland that lies just south of the village of Brinscall is one of the finest places to view bluebells in the county. You can also find them in nearby Withnell Fold and White Coppice.





Brockholes Nature Reserve

At Brockholes, spectacular blue carpets spring up in Boilton Wood. The woodland can be easily accessed from Brockholes and is also on the route of the Guild Wheel.





Lytham Hall

The parkland at Lytham Hall has a fantastic display of bluebells, especially in the area near the Gardener's Cottage. The grounds are due to re-open to the public on 12th April, which should give you just enough time to catch the last blooms of the year.





Rufford Old Hall

The North Woods at Rufford Old Hall is one of the most popular places for viewing bluebells in the county. The garden, grounds and tea room at Rufford Old Hall will reopen from 2 April, Friday-Monday only, with a pre-booking system for entry in place.





Warton Crag

The Warton Crag Nature Reserve is easily accessible from the A6 and M6. You should be able to spot bluebells in Potts Wood and Strickland Wood areas of the reserve.





Have you spotted any bluebells in your area yet? Send your photos to us at photocomp@lancashirelife.co.uk