10 great circular walks in Lancashire

A selection of circular walks from the Lancashire Life archive, featuring the varied landscape of the county.

Lower Ogden Reservoir - Credit: John Lenehan

Barley

While most walks setting out from Barley involve tackling Pendle Hill, this circular route takes in Lower Black Moss Reservoir and skirts under the Big End to Upper and Lower Ogden Reservoirs.

Click here to view the details of the Barley walk





A channel of the River Douglas - Credit: John Lenehan

Bretherton

This scenic walk by the water at Bretherton passes some important historic sites is the flat landscape of West Lancashire.

Click here to view the details of the Bretherton walk





Brindle St. James - Credit: John Lenehan

Brindle

Most people will head to pretty White Coppice or Darwen Moor when walking this area of Lancashire, but the area around Brindle is a hidden gem.

Click here to view the details of the Brindle walk

Walkers beside the Lancaster Canal - Credit: John Lenehan

Garstang

A circular walk that takes in a riverside section to lead out along the Wyre and a Lancaster canal section to lead back.

Click here to view the details of the Garstang walk





The spot where the Lancaster Canal enters Glasson Dock - Credit: John Lenehan

Glasson Dock

A circular walk which skirts the Lune estuary and takes in the Lancaster Canal and the railway line.

Click here to view the details of the Glasson Dock walk

View to Bowley from Martholme Viaduct - Credit: John Lenehan

Martholme Viaduct

A circular walk that encompasses the Martholme Viaduct and some lovely and interesting countryside close to Great Harwood.

Click here to view the details of the Great Harwood walk





Pendle from Mitton Bridge - Credit: John Lenehan

River Hodder and River Ribble

Set off from the outskirts of Clitheroe and into the Forest of Bowland and take in two famous Lancashire rivers – the Hodder and the Ribble.

Click here to view the details of the Mitton walk





The Singing, Ringing Tree - Credit: John Lenehan

Thieveley Pike

Take in some some outstanding scenery and pay a visit to a modern icon in the form of the Singing, Ringing Tree in this circular walk through the countryside near Burnley.

Click here to view the details of the Thieveley Pike walk





Arnside village - Credit: John Lenehan

Arnside Knott

A circular walk that encompassed the summit of the Arnside Knott and a section of beautiful coastal walking

Click here to view the details of the Arnside walk





On the Burnley Way - Credit: John Lenehan

Worsthorne

A lovely walk over lonely moorland in the countryside close to the border of Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Click here to view the details of the Worsthorne walk





All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.