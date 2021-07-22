Magazines Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Subscribe
10 great circular walks in Lancashire

Lancashire Life

Published: 5:28 PM July 22, 2021    Updated: 5:44 PM July 22, 2021
The Glasson branch of the Lancaster Canal

The Glasson branch of the Lancaster Canal - Credit: John Lenehan

A selection of circular walks from the Lancashire Life archive, featuring the varied landscape of the county.

Lower Ogden Reservoir

Lower Ogden Reservoir - Credit: John Lenehan

Barley
While most walks setting out from Barley involve tackling Pendle Hill, this circular route takes in Lower Black Moss Reservoir and skirts under the Big End to Upper and Lower Ogden Reservoirs.
Click here to view the details of the Barley walk


A channel of the River Douglas

A channel of the River Douglas - Credit: John Lenehan

Bretherton
This scenic walk by the water at Bretherton passes some important historic sites is the flat landscape of West Lancashire.
Click here to view the details of the Bretherton walk


Brindle St. James

Brindle St. James - Credit: John Lenehan

Brindle
Most people will head to pretty White Coppice or Darwen Moor when walking this area of Lancashire, but the area around Brindle is a hidden gem.
Click here to view the details of the Brindle walk

Walkers beside the Lancaster Canal

Walkers beside the Lancaster Canal - Credit: John Lenehan

Garstang
A circular walk that takes in a riverside section to lead out along the Wyre and a Lancaster canal section to lead back.
Click here to view the details of the Garstang walk


The spot where the Lancaster Canal enters Glasson Dock

The spot where the Lancaster Canal enters Glasson Dock - Credit: John Lenehan

Glasson Dock
A circular walk which skirts the Lune estuary and takes in the Lancaster Canal and the railway line.
Click here to view the details of the Glasson Dock walk

View to Bowley from Martholme Viaduct

View to Bowley from Martholme Viaduct - Credit: John Lenehan

Martholme Viaduct
A circular walk that encompasses the Martholme Viaduct and some lovely and interesting countryside close to Great Harwood.
Click here to view the details of the  Great Harwood walk


Pendle from Mitton Bridge

Pendle from Mitton Bridge - Credit: John Lenehan

River Hodder and River Ribble
Set off from the outskirts of Clitheroe and into the Forest of Bowland and take in two famous Lancashire rivers – the Hodder and the Ribble.
Click here to view the details of the Mitton walk


The Singing, Ringing Tree

The Singing, Ringing Tree - Credit: John Lenehan

Thieveley Pike
Take in some some outstanding scenery and pay a visit to a modern icon in the form of the Singing, Ringing Tree in this circular walk through the countryside near Burnley.
Click here to view the details of the Thieveley Pike walk


Arnside village

Arnside village - Credit: John Lenehan

Arnside Knott
A circular walk that encompassed the summit of the Arnside Knott and a section of beautiful coastal walking
Click here to view the details of the  Arnside walk


On the Burnley Way

On the Burnley Way - Credit: John Lenehan

Worsthorne
A lovely walk over lonely moorland in the countryside close to the border of Lancashire and Yorkshire.
Click here to view the details of the Worsthorne walk


All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.

Lancashire Life
Lancashire

