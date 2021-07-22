10 great circular walks in Lancashire
- Credit: John Lenehan
A selection of circular walks from the Lancashire Life archive, featuring the varied landscape of the county.
Barley
While most walks setting out from Barley involve tackling Pendle Hill, this circular route takes in Lower Black Moss Reservoir and skirts under the Big End to Upper and Lower Ogden Reservoirs.
Click here to view the details of the Barley walk
Bretherton
This scenic walk by the water at Bretherton passes some important historic sites is the flat landscape of West Lancashire.
Click here to view the details of the Bretherton walk
Brindle
Most people will head to pretty White Coppice or Darwen Moor when walking this area of Lancashire, but the area around Brindle is a hidden gem.
Click here to view the details of the Brindle walk
Garstang
A circular walk that takes in a riverside section to lead out along the Wyre and a Lancaster canal section to lead back.
Click here to view the details of the Garstang walk
Glasson Dock
A circular walk which skirts the Lune estuary and takes in the Lancaster Canal and the railway line.
Click here to view the details of the Glasson Dock walk
Martholme Viaduct
A circular walk that encompasses the Martholme Viaduct and some lovely and interesting countryside close to Great Harwood.
Click here to view the details of the Great Harwood walk
River Hodder and River Ribble
Set off from the outskirts of Clitheroe and into the Forest of Bowland and take in two famous Lancashire rivers – the Hodder and the Ribble.
Click here to view the details of the Mitton walk
Thieveley Pike
Take in some some outstanding scenery and pay a visit to a modern icon in the form of the Singing, Ringing Tree in this circular walk through the countryside near Burnley.
Click here to view the details of the Thieveley Pike walk
Arnside Knott
A circular walk that encompassed the summit of the Arnside Knott and a section of beautiful coastal walking
Click here to view the details of the Arnside walk
Worsthorne
A lovely walk over lonely moorland in the countryside close to the border of Lancashire and Yorkshire.
Click here to view the details of the Worsthorne walk
All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.