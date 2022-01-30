6 of the best February walks in Lancashire

A romantic walking date for Valentine's Day or a chance to see the first signs of Spring, the red rose county has a walk for every occasion in February.

Clougha Pike. - Credit: John Lenehan

Clougha Pike

February 2021 issue

Starting out from the hamlet of Littledale, we set off to ascend Clougha Pike, a magnificent hill overlooking Lancaster and Morecambe Bay.

Click here to view the details of the Clougha Pike walk





Frosty Morning at Stonyhurst by Karol Gajewski - Credit: Archant

Hurst Green and Stonyhurst College

February 2019 issue

Many people head to the area around Hurst Green to explore the famous Tolkien Trail or as a starting point to tackle Longridge Fell, this walk takes the watery option near the River Ribble.

Click here to view the details of the Hurst Green walk



2018 Martholme Viaduct by John Lenehan - Credit: Archant

Martholme Viaduct

February 2018 issue

It has been a few years now since a major project re-opened up parts of the 19th-century railway viaduct to walkers, if you haven't paid it a visit yet, now is as good a time as any.

Click here to view the details of the Great Harwood walk



2017 A quiet corner of Downham by Karol Gajewski - Credit: Archant

Downham

February 2017 issue

Downham is one of those places that is a fantastic starting point to approach Pendle Hill at any time of year, but visiting in early Spring with the crisp air and low sun gives you perfect conditions.

Click here to view the details of the Downham walk



Nicky Nook - Credit: Archant

Scorton

February 2016 issue

Head the village of Scorton, the gateway to the Bowland Fells and the famous Trough of Bowland and ascend to the summit of Nicky Nook

Click here to view the details of the Scorton walk





River Wyre by Keith Carter - Credit: Archant

Wyresdale

February 2015 issue

Amother recommendation for Wyresdale, this time heading for the surrounding woodland and following the path of the River Wyre.

Click here to view the details of the Wyresdale walk



All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We recommend you refer to an up to date OS map before you set off to plot your route.