6 of the best November walks in Lancashire

We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years during November.

Brooding clouds over the famous silhouette of Pendle Hill - Credit: John Lenehan

Earby

November 2020 issue

Until the 1974 local government shake-up this area was a part of the West Riding of Yorkshire and the route does venture over the border into white rose territory.

Click here to view the details of the Earby walk

Tthe main road through Bretherton by Kirsty Thompson - Credit: Archant

Bretherton

November 2019 issue

Head to the flatlands of West Lancashire for this circular walk from Bretherton that passes some important historic sites.

Click here to view the details of the Bretherton walk

Approaching Pendle Summit by Karol Gajewski - Credit: Archant

Newchurch in Pendle

November 2018 issue

Pendle Hill is a popular place at Halloween, for the connections to witches. But, you can head here in the weeks after then to experience the beautiful countryside.

​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Newchurch in Pendle walk

Gisburn Park by John Lenehan - Credit: Archant

Gisburn

November 2017 issue

Walking in woodland is a must at this time of year, we head to the south-eastern corner of the Forest of Bowland for this ramble.

​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Gisburn walk

Wayoh Reservoir Viaduct, Edgworth by Reece Guy - Credit: Archant

Wayoh and Entwistle reservoirs

November 2016 issue

A gentle walk exploring the reservoirs near the West Pennine Moors, the wooded shoreline boasts a fantastic explosion of colours at this time of year.

​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Wayoh walk

Leeds Liverpool Canal, Barnoldswick by John Wood - Credit: Archant

Barnoldswick

November 2015 issue

This walk near the Lancashire/Yorkshire border starts at a popular spot on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.

​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Barnoldswick walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and assure there are no major changes.