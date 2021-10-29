Magazines Subscribe Gift Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
6 of the best November walks in Lancashire

Logo Icon

Lancashire Life

Published: 9:36 AM October 29, 2021
Pendle Hill

Pendle Hill

We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years during November.

Brooding clouds over the famous silhouette of Pendle Hill

Brooding clouds over the famous silhouette of Pendle Hill

Earby
November 2020 issue
Until the 1974 local government shake-up this area was a part of the West Riding of Yorkshire and the route does venture over the border into white rose territory.
Click here to view the details of the Earby walk

Tthe main road through Bretherton by Kirsty Thompson

Tthe main road through Bretherton by Kirsty Thompson

Bretherton
November 2019 issue
Head to the flatlands of West Lancashire for this circular walk from Bretherton that passes some important historic sites.
Click here to view the details of the Bretherton walk

Approaching Pendle Summit by Karol Gajewski

Approaching Pendle Summit by Karol Gajewski

Newchurch in Pendle
November 2018 issue
Pendle Hill is a popular place at Halloween, for the connections to witches. But, you can head here in the weeks after then to experience the beautiful countryside.
​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Newchurch in Pendle walk

Gisburn Park by John Lenehan

Gisburn Park by John Lenehan

Gisburn
November 2017 issue
Walking in woodland is a must at this time of year, we head to the south-eastern corner of the Forest of Bowland for this ramble.
​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Gisburn walk

Wayoh Reservoir Viaduct, Edgworth by Reece Guy

Wayoh Reservoir Viaduct, Edgworth by Reece Guy

Wayoh and Entwistle reservoirs
November 2016 issue
A gentle walk exploring the reservoirs near the West Pennine Moors, the wooded shoreline boasts a fantastic explosion of colours at this time of year.
​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Wayoh walk

Leeds Liverpool Canal, Barnoldswick by John Wood

Leeds Liverpool Canal, Barnoldswick by John Wood

Barnoldswick
November 2015 issue
This walk near the Lancashire/Yorkshire border starts at a popular spot on the Leeds and Liverpool Canal.
​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Barnoldswick walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and assure there are no major changes.

