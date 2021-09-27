6 of the best October walks in Lancashire

Published: 9:12 AM September 27, 2021

We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years during October.

Nicky Nook from Wyresdale Lane - Credit: John Lenehan

Scorton and the Wyre Way

October 2020 issue

Scorton is a beautiful small village that attracts many visitors. It is beloved by cyclists, motorcyclists and car drivers wishing to take the road to the scenic Bowland Fells and Trough of Bowland. It also attracts a lot of walkers as there are many good walks around the village, some really good cafes and a hotel.

Click here to view the details of the Scorton walk

The River Kent by John Lenehan - Credit: Archant

Levens

October 2019 issue

This walk near the southern edge of the Lake District, takes in the beautiful River Kent, a deer park and the disused section of the Lancaster Canal.

Click here to view the details of the Levens walk

Fellow walkers on the summit of Great Hill - Credit: Archant

Great Hill

October 2018 issue

We head for West Pennine Moors for this walk, to the summit of Great Hill which stands at 380 metres, with fine views to the north and west.

Click here to view the details of the Great Hill walk

Silverdale from Arnside Knott by Rob Mcewen - Credit: Archant

Silverdale

October 2017 issue

A mixture of everything from sheep cropped salt marsh grass to rocky shoreline, sandy beach, track and road, and a pretty steep descent down Heald Brow.

Click here to view the details of the Silverdale walk

Autumn in Downham by Karol Gajewski - Credit: Archant

Pendleton

October 2016 issue

Any compilation of walks to take in Lancashire during October wouldn't be complete without a mention of Pendle Hill, a place now synonymous with Halloween.

Click here to view the details of the Pendleton to Downham walk

Mill workers cottages Calder Vale by Keith Carter - Credit: Keith Carter

Calder Vale

October 2014 issue

Head to the western edge of the Forest of Bowland. The highlight of this walk is a fine view to the west, including the scattered conurbation of Garstang, the M6, the River Wyre and the broad coastal plain stretching to the blue line of the sea in the distance.

Click here to view the details of the Calder Vale walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and assure there are no major changes.