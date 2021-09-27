6 of the best October walks in Lancashire
- Credit: Vijay Arogyasami
We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years during October.
Scorton and the Wyre Way
October 2020 issue
Scorton is a beautiful small village that attracts many visitors. It is beloved by cyclists, motorcyclists and car drivers wishing to take the road to the scenic Bowland Fells and Trough of Bowland. It also attracts a lot of walkers as there are many good walks around the village, some really good cafes and a hotel.
Click here to view the details of the Scorton walk
Levens
October 2019 issue
This walk near the southern edge of the Lake District, takes in the beautiful River Kent, a deer park and the disused section of the Lancaster Canal.
Click here to view the details of the Levens walk
Great Hill
October 2018 issue
We head for West Pennine Moors for this walk, to the summit of Great Hill which stands at 380 metres, with fine views to the north and west.
Click here to view the details of the Great Hill walk
Silverdale
October 2017 issue
A mixture of everything from sheep cropped salt marsh grass to rocky shoreline, sandy beach, track and road, and a pretty steep descent down Heald Brow.
Click here to view the details of the Silverdale walk
Pendleton
October 2016 issue
Any compilation of walks to take in Lancashire during October wouldn't be complete without a mention of Pendle Hill, a place now synonymous with Halloween.
Click here to view the details of the Pendleton to Downham walk
Calder Vale
October 2014 issue
Head to the western edge of the Forest of Bowland. The highlight of this walk is a fine view to the west, including the scattered conurbation of Garstang, the M6, the River Wyre and the broad coastal plain stretching to the blue line of the sea in the distance.
Click here to view the details of the Calder Vale walk
All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and assure there are no major changes.