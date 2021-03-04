Food And Drink Homes and Gardens Lifestyle People Things To Do Travel Subscribe
Great British Life > Things To Do > Walks

10 great riverside walks in and around Lancashire

Logo Icon

Lancashire Life

Published: 9:19 AM March 4, 2021   
River Hodder

River Hodder - Credit: Marie Ion

There are few finer thing than exploring the countryside surrounding the many rivers situated across the county


River Wyre

River Wyre - Credit: Keith Carter

River Wyre
Set off from Scorton and follow a woodland path beside the river while discovering the area known as Wyresdale.
Click here for the details of the Scorton walk


Edisford Bridge

Edisford Bridge - Credit: John Lenehan

River Ribble 
Cross the Ribble on two old bridges: Mitton Bridge and Edisford Bridge. Go past one of the county’s fine old private houses, Great Mitton Hall.
Click here for the details of the Mitton walk


Cromwell's Bridge, Great Mitton

Cromwell's Bridge, Great Mitton - Credit: Peter Woods

River Hodder
The River Hodder rises in the Bowland Fells and feeds into the mighty Stocks Reservoir near Slaidburn as a stream and leaves it as a river.
Click here for the details of the two river walk


River Douglas

River Douglas - Credit: Keith Carter

River Douglas
The tidal Douglas, or Asland as it was once known, rises on Winter Hill, and flows into the Ribble. This walk explores the riverside around Hesketh Bank.
Click here for the details of the Hesketh Bank walk


 

River Lune, Kirkby Lonsdale

River Lune, Kirkby Lonsdale - Credit: Marie Ion

River Lune
Explore the beautiful market town of Kirkby Lonsdale, made famous for riverside landmarks such as Devil's Bridge and Ruskin's View.
Click here for the details of the Kirkby Lonsdale walk


 

Long Row, Calder Vale

Long Row, Calder Vale - Credit: Robert J. Duck

River Calder
The River Calder runs straight through the village of Calder Vale on the edge of the Forest of Bowland. 
Click here for the details of the Calder Vale walk


 

Bridge over river Roeburn

Bridge over river Roeburn - Credit: Keith Carter

River Hindburn
Wray , on the north of the Forest of Bowland is the point where the Hindurn and Roeburn meet. Take this opportunity to explore the Lunesdale countryside
Click here for the details of the Wray walk


 

Bridge at Hoghton Bottoms

Bridge at Hoghton Bottoms - Credit: Tony Singleton

River Darwen
Start out at Riley Green and explore the River Darwen and then pass the famous Hoghton Tower. 
Click here for the details of the Hoghton walk


 

River Kent at Kendal

River Kent at Kendal - Credit: Keith Carter

River Kent
The river Kent rises above Kentmere Reservoir in the eastern Lakes and makes its way into Morecambe Bay, this riverside walk through Kendal which takes in a castle, a ski slope and a remarkable number of bridges
Click here for the details of the Kendal walk


 

Roddlesworth Woods

Roddlesworth Woods - Credit: Michael Hoyle

River Roddlesworth
This very beautiful walk visits the deep wooded valley of Roddlesworth and a Wishing Well then climbs to the airy heights of Darwen Moors and a Tower.
Click here for the details of the Tockholes walk


 

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change.
We recommend you consult an up to date OS map to plan your route ahead.

Lancashire Life

Don't Miss

The Trilogy Cairo white gold ring (photo: Fine Jewellery Images)

Essex Life | Win

Win a diamond ring worth £1,000

Essex Life Reporter

Logo Icon
St Catherine's Chruch benefits greatly from the beauty of the surrounding countryside (artwork: Jame

Essex Life

Win a watercolour painting of Gosfield by artist James Merriott

person
Gift wrapped Afternoon Tea with a loaned China Set from Teapot Catering

Norfolk Magazine

Afternoon tea deliveries in Norfolk

Cate Crafter

Author Picture Icon
Peanut poke cake

Recipe: Make our peanut caramel poke cake

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Logo Icon