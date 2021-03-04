10 great riverside walks in and around Lancashire

Published: 9:19 AM March 4, 2021

There are few finer thing than exploring the countryside surrounding the many rivers situated across the county





River Wyre - Credit: Keith Carter

River Wyre

Set off from Scorton and follow a woodland path beside the river while discovering the area known as Wyresdale.

Edisford Bridge - Credit: John Lenehan

River Ribble

Cross the Ribble on two old bridges: Mitton Bridge and Edisford Bridge. Go past one of the county’s fine old private houses, Great Mitton Hall.

Cromwell's Bridge, Great Mitton - Credit: Peter Woods

River Hodder

The River Hodder rises in the Bowland Fells and feeds into the mighty Stocks Reservoir near Slaidburn as a stream and leaves it as a river.

River Douglas - Credit: Keith Carter

River Douglas

The tidal Douglas, or Asland as it was once known, rises on Winter Hill, and flows into the Ribble. This walk explores the riverside around Hesketh Bank.

River Lune, Kirkby Lonsdale - Credit: Marie Ion

River Lune

Explore the beautiful market town of Kirkby Lonsdale, made famous for riverside landmarks such as Devil's Bridge and Ruskin's View.

Long Row, Calder Vale - Credit: Robert J. Duck

River Calder

The River Calder runs straight through the village of Calder Vale on the edge of the Forest of Bowland.

Bridge over river Roeburn - Credit: Keith Carter

River Hindburn

Wray , on the north of the Forest of Bowland is the point where the Hindurn and Roeburn meet. Take this opportunity to explore the Lunesdale countryside

Bridge at Hoghton Bottoms - Credit: Tony Singleton

River Darwen

Start out at Riley Green and explore the River Darwen and then pass the famous Hoghton Tower.

River Kent at Kendal - Credit: Keith Carter

River Kent

The river Kent rises above Kentmere Reservoir in the eastern Lakes and makes its way into Morecambe Bay, this riverside walk through Kendal which takes in a castle, a ski slope and a remarkable number of bridges

Roddlesworth Woods - Credit: Michael Hoyle

River Roddlesworth

This very beautiful walk visits the deep wooded valley of Roddlesworth and a Wishing Well then climbs to the airy heights of Darwen Moors and a Tower.

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change.

We recommend you consult an up to date OS map to plan your route ahead.