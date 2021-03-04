10 great riverside walks in and around Lancashire
Lancashire Life
- Credit: Marie Ion
There are few finer thing than exploring the countryside surrounding the many rivers situated across the county
River Wyre
Set off from Scorton and follow a woodland path beside the river while discovering the area known as Wyresdale.
Click here for the details of the Scorton walk
River Ribble
Cross the Ribble on two old bridges: Mitton Bridge and Edisford Bridge. Go past one of the county’s fine old private houses, Great Mitton Hall.
Click here for the details of the Mitton walk
River Hodder
The River Hodder rises in the Bowland Fells and feeds into the mighty Stocks Reservoir near Slaidburn as a stream and leaves it as a river.
Click here for the details of the two river walk
River Douglas
The tidal Douglas, or Asland as it was once known, rises on Winter Hill, and flows into the Ribble. This walk explores the riverside around Hesketh Bank.
Click here for the details of the Hesketh Bank walk
River Lune
Explore the beautiful market town of Kirkby Lonsdale, made famous for riverside landmarks such as Devil's Bridge and Ruskin's View.
Click here for the details of the Kirkby Lonsdale walk
River Calder
The River Calder runs straight through the village of Calder Vale on the edge of the Forest of Bowland.
Click here for the details of the Calder Vale walk
River Hindburn
Wray , on the north of the Forest of Bowland is the point where the Hindurn and Roeburn meet. Take this opportunity to explore the Lunesdale countryside
Click here for the details of the Wray walk
River Darwen
Start out at Riley Green and explore the River Darwen and then pass the famous Hoghton Tower.
Click here for the details of the Hoghton walk
River Kent
The river Kent rises above Kentmere Reservoir in the eastern Lakes and makes its way into Morecambe Bay, this riverside walk through Kendal which takes in a castle, a ski slope and a remarkable number of bridges
Click here for the details of the Kendal walk
River Roddlesworth
This very beautiful walk visits the deep wooded valley of Roddlesworth and a Wishing Well then climbs to the airy heights of Darwen Moors and a Tower.
Click here for the details of the Tockholes walk
All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change.
We recommend you consult an up to date OS map to plan your route ahead.