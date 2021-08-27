Updated
6 of the best September walks in Lancashire and the Lakes
We looked through our archives to see what we recommended to you in previous years during September.
Whitbarrow
September 2019 issue
A trip to the Lake District where you can witness the beginning of the changing of season from from the top of Whitbarrow in the the Lyth Valley.
Click here to view the details of the Whitbarrow walk
Barley to Pendle Hill
September 2019 issue
Pendle Hill is one of the most popular walking destinations in the autumn, we head here for a walk from the village of Barley.
Click here to view the details of the Barley walk
Thieveley Pike circular
September 2018 issue
Head for higher ground and enjoy some panoramic views from the top of Thieveley Pike and experience the beginning of the seasonal changes in Cliviger Gorge,
Click here to view the details of the Thieveley Pike circular walk
Knott End-on-Sea
September 2017 issue
Even though the summer holidays are over, it doesn't mean you can't take a trip to the coast. Knott End-on-Sea isn't as busy as other coastal towns in peak season, so this should prove to be a peaceful walk.
Click here to view the details of the Knott End-on-Sea walk
Worsthorne
September 2016 issue
A circular walk around the moorlands of East Lancashire. Take in a section of the Burnley Way and enjoy the views from the Gorple Stones.
Click here to view the details of the Worsthorne walk
Kirkby Lonsdale
September 2015 issue
Trips to the Lake District and the Yorkshire Dales may have scarce in the last few months, and we head to the latter for this walk starting out from Kirkby Lonsdale.
Click here to view the details of the Kirkby Lonsdale walk
All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and assure there are no major changes.