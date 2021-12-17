4 great winter walks in and around Lancashire
- Credit: Andrew Stannard
Here are some of the best local spots to stretch your legs and walk off the seasonal excess.
Starting at Lytham Windmill
head west with the estuary on your left. The newly revamped path leads to Fairhaven Lake which has also been given a makeover recently, with a restored Japanese Garden and a re-built café. After a lap of the lake, you could re-trace your steps, or continue along the dunes towards St Annes.
The slopes of Rivington Pike
are littered with fascinating remains of the estate of Lord Leverhulme. He bought the land in 1899 and developed gardens, bridges, follies and a labyrinth of paths, steps, shelters and pavilions. There are marked walks, and some good places to eat once
you make the descent.
The walk to Orrest Head
on the eastern shore of Windermere changed Alfred Wainwright’s life and led him on the path to becoming the country’s most celebrated walks writer. It’s a simple enough walk for all ages and the views from the summit are among the best you’ll find anywhere.
Irwell Sculpture Trail
has more than 70 artworks to discover. The trail reaches over 30 miles from Bacup to Salford Quays and features pieces by local and international artists. You can start your walk anywhere along the route and because it passes towns and villages, you’re never
far from somewhere to eat, drink and recharge your batteries.