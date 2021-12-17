4 great winter walks in and around Lancashire

Here are some of the best local spots to stretch your legs and walk off the seasonal excess.

Starting at Lytham Windmill

head west with the estuary on your left. The newly revamped path leads to Fairhaven Lake which has also been given a makeover recently, with a restored Japanese Garden and a re-built café. After a lap of the lake, you could re-trace your steps, or continue along the dunes towards St Annes.

Views toward Rivington - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

The slopes of Rivington Pike

are littered with fascinating remains of the estate of Lord Leverhulme. He bought the land in 1899 and developed gardens, bridges, follies and a labyrinth of paths, steps, shelters and pavilions. There are marked walks, and some good places to eat once

you make the descent.

Orrest Head in the Winter - Credit: Clare Gaughan

The walk to Orrest Head

on the eastern shore of Windermere changed Alfred Wainwright’s life and led him on the path to becoming the country’s most celebrated walks writer. It’s a simple enough walk for all ages and the views from the summit are among the best you’ll find anywhere.

Tilted Vase, Irwell Sculpture Trail - Credit: Kirsty Thompson

Irwell Sculpture Trail

has more than 70 artworks to discover. The trail reaches over 30 miles from Bacup to Salford Quays and features pieces by local and international artists. You can start your walk anywhere along the route and because it passes towns and villages, you’re never

far from somewhere to eat, drink and recharge your batteries.