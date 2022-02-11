6 great walks just outside Lancaster

Lancaster is arguably one of the best places for urban walking in the county. The countless historical buildings as well as the two waterways in the form of the River Lune and the Lancaster Canal as well as the fantastic Williamson Park means there is something for everyone.

Enjoying the sunshine along the Lancaster canal - Credit: Kirsty Thompson/Archant

You can find some great ideas for walking around the city on the Visit Lancaster website.



The walks below are centred around the countryside and coast that lie within an eight mile radius of the city, some perfect excursions if you are taking a short break in Lancaster.

Crook O’ Lune in Winter - Credit: Graham Partington ©gpimages

Crook O' Lune

5 miles from Lancaster

Crook O’Lune is a beauty spot on a horse-shoe bend in the River Lune on the edge of the Forest of Bowland. This figure of eight riverside walk takes in some of the most picture perfect countryside in the whole of Lancashire.

Clougha Pike - Credit: John Lenehan

Clougha Pike

6 miles from Lancaster

Clougha Pike is a magnificent hill overlooking Lancaster and Morecambe Bay and its eastern face looks particularly impressive when viewed as you turn into the road to Littledale.

A Summers Evening At Glasson Dock - Credit: John Cobham

Glasson Dock Railway and Lancaster Canal

6 miles from Lancaster

Set off from the Glasson Dock Marina basin on this circular walk which skirts the Lune estuary and takes in the Lancaster Canal and the railway line.

Sunderland Point with the Lakes in the background - Credit: John Lenehan

Middleton and Sunderland Point

6 miles from Lancaster

Head over the River Lune to explore the remote location of Sunderland Point. Visit the historic Sambo's grave and enjoy the splendid views over Morecambe Bay and the Lune Estuary.

An intrepid walker at the second trig point - Credit: John Lenehan

Ward’s Stone

8 miles from Lancaster

A circular walk from the small and lovely hamlet of Tarnbrook that encompasses the summit of Ward’s Stone. (561m above sea level)

The view across the Bay to Grange over Sands - Credit: John Lenehan

Carnforth and Lancashire Coastal Way circular

8 miles from Lancaster

Set off from the famous Carnforth Station, join the Lancashire Coastal Way as you head south and then head home northwards of the Lancaster Canal towpath.

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We recommend you refer to an up to date OS map before you set off to plot your route.