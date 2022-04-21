South Yorkshire walk - Firbeck and Langold Country Park

Here's a walk that's handy for those living in South Yorkshire - or perhaps as a detour if you're heading north on the A1/M18 and need a leg-stretcher. Definitely off the beaten track, it takes in pretty villages, a lake, a good pub - with an historic abbey nearby

1 Leave car park the way you drove in. Turn left onto a bridleway to and through Dyscarr Wood. Leave wood and turn left to follow a broad, grassy track into another wood. Just before the road turn right and after 20 yards cross the road and continue ahead on a bridleway past Salt Hill Lodge.

Firbeck's phone box is a seed exchange which sums up the mood of the place - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

2 Arriving in Firbeck turn left to pass the Black Lion then left beside the church. Walk down the road briefly then follow a green public footpath signpost on the right beyond stones on the grass. Follow a clear path across a field, pass through a gap in the hedge, cross a (private) farm lane then continue in same direction across the corner of a field heading towards a footpath sign in front of trees.

3 Cross road and continue ahead down a public footpath with a hedge on your right. At the end turn right onto an unsurfaced lane leading to Letwell. Walk up the village bearing left at the top then, after 200 yards, turn left down footpath between giant stones. Pass to the right of a tree and overhead wires heading to and past a footpath sign. Bear right in front of a wood then soon cross a ditch on the left via planks. Turn right, keeping hedge on your right. Pass to the left of a thicket and footpath sign and over another ditch. Continue at 11 o'clock across another field.

A serene stop-off - swans on Langold Lake - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

4 Go over a stone bridge then turn left to keep trees and on your left. A stream that soon appears on your left gradually broadens to become Langold Lake. Pass by a barrier and over a wooden bridge across a ditch. Eventually, you reach the main lake where you can either walk around the northern shore via the bridge in front of you or southern shore to the right. Both paths take you back to the car park.





Points of interest

The discovery of coal at Langold just over the border from Yorkshire in Nottinghamshire has been reflected in most unlikely ways by two local features.

Langold Lake was originally created from four lakes and ponds in the early 19th century for a mansion that was never constructed. When mining began nearby in the 1920s the colliery purchased the lake as a miners' recreational facility primarily for fishing and swimming. It was once the venue of the British Long Distance Swimming Association championships. Daredevil dives from a 35ft board into a patch of burning petrol were performed until 1978. Now Langold Country Park is open to all.

Firbeck Hall, meanwhile, dates back to the 16th century and became an exclusive US-style country club in the 1930s complete with its own aerodrome. During the Second World War the RAF commandeered the airfield while the hall was used as a hospital then a convalescent home for injured miners. After a period lying empty it's now in the process of being converted into luxury apartments.

Firbeck evolved as the Hall's estate village and, to this day, is very trim, particularly the new village hall. The phone box is a seed exchange which sums up the mood of the place. The phone box in Letwell, a similarly appealing village also en route, is a library. A final point of interest is the restored late 18th century octagonal dovecote with a pagoda-style lantern top containing 200 nest boxes.





Eat here

The Black Lion, Firbeck. The home-made steak pie is recommended - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

The Black Lion, Firbeck. facebook.com/blacklionfirbeck. Large, traditional country inn with log fire. Book in advance as it gets busy even off-peak. The home-made steak pie is recommended. You will need the rest of the route to walk it off! Sunday roasts also highly rated.

Roche Abbey is ten minutes from Langold - grab coffee and cake in the cafe - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

Roche Abbey. Combine the walk with a visit to the ruins of the 12th century Cistercian Roche Abbey, just 10 minutes drive from Langold. The transepts are the earliest and most striking examples of Gothic architecture in England. Either picnic beside the stream or get a coffee and snack from the shop.



Compass points

Start/finish: Langold Country Park, S81 9HR. Grid ref: SK580866.

Time/distance: 2.5 hours/8.4km.

Accessibility: Easy, flat walking mainly along clear paths but with three potentially muddy field crossings.

Map: OS Explorer 279 Doncaster.

Parking: Langold Country Park. Free but check closure time which is 4pm in winter.



