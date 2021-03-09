A video tour exploring the history of St Michael's Church in Marbury

Video

Published: 8:44 AM March 9, 2021

On the Cheshire/Shropshire border stands the church of St Michael & all Angels built in the 15th century.

A timber, wattle and daub church was present on the site in 1299 according to archaic documents. The current church that still stands today dates from the 15th century, the first incumbent being registered in 1530.





The church was a parochial chapel annexed to Whitchurch until 1870, when it became a perpetual curacy. The chancel was added in 1822 by Sir Jeffry Wyatville. In 1891–92, the church was restored by Douglas and Fordham to give us the church that we see today. Join James as he visits St Michael's for ourselves and take a look at this stunning site from the ground and the air with the beautiful mere nearby.





