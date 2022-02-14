Why I love walking at Ladybower at Monsal Head

Derbyshire Life reader Freya Bull explains why Monsal Head is a favourite walk of hers, and why it is so special

Why is Monal Head one of your favourite Derbyshire walks?

Besides the views being absolutely breath taking, it's where my husband Tom and I celebrated our marriage last October.

Not only did we have our wedding pictures taken overlooking the viaduct, the next day we took both our families down into the Dale and then along the Monsal trail. Our younger nephews particularly loved the tunnel.

What is it that makes this part of Derbyshire so appealing?

It's quite simply beautiful, with lots of different walking routes and suitable for all sorts of weathers and moods.

Plus, it's also the home of Bakewell Tarts and Thornbridge beer, so what's not to like?!

Is there any place/part of Monsal Head that you particularly look forward to seeing/visiting?

No matter how many times you see it, looking down into the valley across the viaduct is stunning.

A short, but steep, walk gets you down into the dale, where you can walk alongside the River Wye and then admire the viaduct from below.

Freya and Tom at Monsal Head on their wedding day - Credit: Tom Hodgson

Who do you tend to go walking with?

Last year I was training for a charity hike in the Peaks, so spent a good deal of my weekends on my own, rain or shine, getting the miles and elevation gain in.

I'm hoping this year my walks can go back to being a bit more leisurely, less about distance more about the enjoyment of the walk, which will hopefully mean I'll have a bit more company from my husband and our two corgis.

What do you look for in a good walk?

Scenery! Whether it's panoramic views, atmospheric woodland or calming streams. Though don't get me wrong, if a walk happens to include a cream tea pit stop in glorious sunshine, I won't be complaining.

Are there any other places in Derbyshire you particularly enjoy walking?

I'm really fond of Wolfscote and Biggin Dales, they're particularly beautiful during springtime when the bluebells and daffodils are out.

