Why I love walking at Ladybower at Monsal Head

Freya Bull

Published: 6:00 PM February 14, 2022
Monsal Head

Monsal Head - Credit: Gary Wallis

Derbyshire Life reader Freya Bull explains why Monsal Head is a favourite walk of hers, and why it is so special 

Why is Monal Head one of your favourite Derbyshire walks?  
Besides the views being absolutely breath taking, it's where my husband Tom and I celebrated our marriage last October.  
Not only did we have our wedding pictures taken overlooking the viaduct, the next day we took both our families down into the Dale and then along the Monsal trail. Our younger nephews particularly loved the tunnel.

What is it that makes this part of Derbyshire so appealing?  
It's quite simply beautiful, with lots of different walking routes and suitable for all sorts of weathers and moods.  
Plus, it's also the home of Bakewell Tarts and Thornbridge beer, so what's not to like?! 

Is there any place/part of Monsal Head that you particularly look forward to seeing/visiting?  
No matter how many times you see it, looking down into the valley across the viaduct is stunning.   
A short, but steep, walk gets you down into the dale, where you can walk alongside the River Wye and then admire the viaduct from below.  

Freya and Tom at Monsal Head on their wedding day

Freya and Tom at Monsal Head on their wedding day - Credit: Tom Hodgson

Who do you tend to go walking with?  
Last year I was training for a charity hike in the Peaks, so spent a good deal of my weekends on my own, rain or shine, getting the miles and elevation gain in.  
I'm hoping this year my walks can go back to being a bit more leisurely, less about distance more about the enjoyment of the walk, which will hopefully mean I'll have a bit more company from my husband and our two corgis. 

What do you look for in a good walk? 
Scenery! Whether it's panoramic views, atmospheric woodland or calming streams. Though don't get me wrong, if a walk happens to include a cream tea pit stop in glorious sunshine, I won't be complaining. 

Are there any other places in Derbyshire you particularly enjoy walking?
I'm really fond of Wolfscote and Biggin Dales, they're particularly beautiful during springtime when the bluebells and daffodils are out. 

6 walks near Monsal Dale

Monsal Dale Head by Martyn Wright

Monsal Head is one of the most iconic sights in the Peak District and the surrounding countryside in the Monsal Dale has some of the finest walks in the country.

 6 great walks near Monsale Dale

To find out more about walking at Monsal Head go to our Derbyshire and Peak District walk group and facebook and search for 'Monsal Head'

Derbyshire Life

