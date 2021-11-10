Is Padley Gorge the best place to visit in the Peak District during autumn?

Situated near the National Trust's Longshaw Estate, Padley Gorge is a place of rare beauty that is often overlooked.

The name Padley comes either from the clearing (leah) belonging to Padda or the clearing frequented by toads (paddle).

As Burbage Brook makes its way south to join the River Derwent at Grindleford it rushes through this steep-sided valley surrounded by atmospheric and indigenous oak woodland - a rare survival from ancient times.

During the autumn season, the woodland is transformed into an explosion of orange and brown and there are countless examples of weird and wonderful fungi that can be found on the woodland floor and on the trees.

The most popular way to walk through Padley Gorge is by taking the Padley Gorge Trail. The public footpath can be reached from the B6521 opposite the bus stop outside Granby Discovery Barn, or you can make the walk a little longer by parking at Surprise View car park and passing by Owler Tor, before joining the trail.

If you want to walk from the south, the trail begins just above Grindleford Station.



Above: The start of the Padley Gorge Trail from the B6521



Above: The Padley Gorge Trail from Grindleford Station begins on a footpath just to the right of this image.

Below are some of the fantastic photos uploaded by some of our group members.

