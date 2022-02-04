Cotswolds walk: Paganhill and Randwick

An exploration of the fairy folk, hidden treasure, and local customs on the outskirts of Stroud.

The village (now suburb) of Paganhill is famous for its maypole. These days you’ll find it at the road junction into Paganhill, so if you’re driving in make sure that you clock it as you go past.

It would be hard not to – it’s 60ft tall!

Where the maypole once stood - Credit: Kirsty Hartsiotis



This is by no means the tallest maypole the village has had. Many maypoles were erected during the Restoration of Charles II in 1660, but the first record of one in Paganhill dates from 1804 – and we will start our walk where this maypole once stood.

Having parked on the road near the Old Crown on Ruscombe Road, make your way back to Upfield House and the green that lies slightly behind it. This was once Paganhill’s village green, and it was here the maypole was erected in 1804. That Whitsun, however, disaster struck. One of the ropes holding the pole broke and it fell, tragically killing two children. This stopped the tradition for a time, and a well and pump were put up in the maypole’s place, but the villagers so loved having a maypole they soon had another erected. In the 1880s Paganhill’s maypole was 84ft high. A new one in 1919 was 97ft, possibly the longest in England.



Our tale begins a few years before the 1804 disaster, at the Whitsun revels. Picture the scene: the maypole painted red, white and blue and festooned with garlands; everyone tricked out in their Sunday best, drinking ale and cider from the Crown, and dancing in a circle – and maybe with ribbons – around the pole. This was the bucolic scene a young merchant’s son from Bristol saw when he visited friends at Field Place, right next door to Upfield House – you can get a glimpse of the house through its gateway. The young grandee saw and danced with a young milkmaid and they fell in love. But the course of true love is rarely smooth. His father disowned his son when he promised to marry a penniless peasant girl.



Walk up the road past the Crown, then climb up to the footpath that begins by the school playing fields. Opposite, you can see the back of a fine 18th-century building: Puckshole Mill. It was at Puckshole that the milkmaid lived with her father and little brothers and sisters. She married her true love, and now the fancy merchant’s son had to get his hands dirty as a farm labourer. Every night he watched his wife put out milk for Puck and shook his sophisticated city head, but he said nothing. He had to work very hard. When, at Christmas, his wife told him she was expecting, he despaired and went down to Ruscombe Brook and wept for his child who would come so poor into the world. But who had been listening by the brook?



Follow the footpath back on to the road, then take the footpath immediately to the right up a track, following Ruscombe Brook, where you may be accompanied by ponies, and then a narrow path until you reach a playing field. Follow the left-hand edge of the field and cross another field, coming down to the east side of the brook. Where the path forks, take the left-hand fork over the brook, then climb straight up the hill, which affords views across the valley towards Whiteshill – to the hamlet of Bread Street.



Having learnt how to plough, our young man had to trudge up here, in the darkest, coldest months of the years, to plough the furrows for the planting of wheat and barley. A meticulously-made map showing field usage in Paganhill and Park End in 1842 shows that all the fields you’ve walked so far were pasture meadows (leazes) or orchards. But in Bread Street there was a large arable field, Nineteen Acres it’s prosaically called, and that’s were the young man was ploughing. To get there, go across the road at the top of the hill and along the track opposite.

Turn left where it meets. There, in the field, as the man was setting off home with his team of oxen, he met a strange figure, Puck of Puckshole, who had a proposition for him.

A taste of spring to come - bluebells in Standish Wood - Credit: Kirsty Hartsiotis





At this point, we shall pause the story and enjoy a diversion to Standish Wood. To do that, continue straight on across two fields and past a building to a road, then follow the road to the right until you come to a track heading left on to the Cotswold Way and into the wood. You’ll pass some round barrows and a long barrow; could stories about these ancient sites be where the names Paganhill and Puckshole come from, or are they more prosaic names? At the edge of the wood, take the cross-path down the outside of the wood to the track down to Randwick Church. When you come to a cross path at the edge of the wood, follow the path down the outside of the wood to the track down to Randwick church, through the churchyard and along the path past the school, then turn right on the road. Randwick is said to have got its name from foolish lads, Tom and Dick, who were set to watch a sheep’s head stew. Imagining that the sheep’s head was eating up the dumplings, Tom told his brother to go quickly to the church to fetch back their mother, calling out, ‘Run, Dick!’



Take the second footpath on the left, then follow the field boundary to the track on the other side of the field where we left the young man with Puck. This little being had a long beard and scarlet clothes and was no bigger than a seven-year-old child. He told the man that, as his wife was respectful and he’d worked hard despite being a toff, he should take his oxen to the edge of the field, ram the plough against a certain tree… and he would see what he would see! This the young man did – and he found a pot of gold. The ancient coins were Roman.

Ruscombe Brook by Puckshole Mill - the home of the Puck of Paganhill - Credit: Kirsty Hartsiotis



Let’s head back to Puckshole now, although probably not as fast as the young man! Continue along the bottom edge of the field, then cross diagonally through the next field, and cross a brook and another field back to the road. Turn right down a track that will take you back to Ruscombe Brook and Puckshole Mill. You can see the white front of the mill as you cross the brook, and can imagine the mean little cottage where the young man and his wife lived nearby. Imagine them rejoicing to discover they were rich and could welcome their babe into a comfortable home – all thanks to Puck of Paganhill. Now we must leave them behind, head down the lane to the right, and take the right-hand footpath to come back to the road in front of the Crown, dreaming, perhaps, of May-time to come.

Kirsty Hartsiotis and Anthony Nanson are Stroud-based storytellers and writers. Their books include Gloucestershire Folk Tales, Wiltshire Folk Tales, Gloucestershire Ghost Tales, and their new book, just out, Gloucestershire Folk Tales for Children. Kirsty is also the curator of decorative and fine art at The Wilson Art Gallery and Museum, Cheltenham. Anthony runs the small press Awen Publications.

Need to know

Distance: Four miles.

Duration: Three hours.

Level: Moderately easy walking, sometimes muddy.

Parking: Road parking in Paganhill.

Toilets and refreshments: The Old Crown, Paganhill theoldcrownpaganhill.co.uk; The Vine Tree, Randwick thevinetreerandwick.co.uk

Transport Links: Stagecoach 63 bus between Stroud and Gloucester.

Map: OS Explorer 179: Gloucester, Cheltenham & Stroud.



