Why the Peak District is the most popular location on tiktok for walking in Autumn

The Peak District is the most popular UK walking location on TikTok during Autumn.

As we enter into autumn, nature lovers the general public are searching for the perfect walk to enjoy as searches for ‘autumnal UK walks’ have increased by 148% in the last month.

With this in mind, Parkdean Resorts has revealed the top autumn walks in the UK according to TikTok.

The study analysed TikTok data to see which destinations are the most hashtagged and viewed on the popular social media app to reveal the most aesthetic, and beautifully autumnal walking trails around the country.

With an astonishing 131.8 million views on TikTok, the Peak District is the most popular destination in the UK, amassing more view than the combined total views of the rest of the top ten locations.

Many people head to the Peak District to explore the various woodlands dotted across the national park, Padley Gorge being a particularly popular spot to see the changing colours in a walk from Grindleford Station.

The changing of season also gives us later sunrises, which means those dawn wake-up calls are at a more palatable time than we would have to endure during the summer. Mam Tor remains the most accessible and most visited sunrise location throughout the year.

This year brings a unique reason to visit the Peak District this autumn. One of the driest summers on record saw the water levels across the country's reservoirs and lakes reach their lowest levels for years.

The low water levels of Ladybower have revealed the remains of Derwent Hall - Credit: Paul Hopwood

Ladybower Reservoir last witnessed a severe drought in 2018 and it is arguable that the 2022 levels have fallen even lower than that. Thousands of visitors have flocked to the location to catch a glimpse of the remains of the village of Derwent that was submerged in water to create the reservoir in the 1940s.

As ever, autumn brings out the weird and wonderful fungi in the British countryside and October – and if the frosts keep away November, too – is the best month of the year to head out into the many woods in Derbyshire in search of fungi.

Fungi in Darwin Forest by Samantha Smith - Credit: Samantha Smith

If you are looking for inspiration for walks, join our Derbyshire and Peak District Walks facebook group where you can hundreds of posts from walkers, including photos like the ones featured within this article.





Ranking Name Views 1 The Peak District 131,800,000 2 New Forest National Park 30,200,000 3 The Lake District 28,000,000 4 Brecon Beacons National Park 18,000,000 5 Bibury, Gloucestershire 7,000,000 6 Dartmoor National Park 4,600,000 7 Pollok Park, Glasgow 3,100,000 8 Llanberis Falls, Wales 2,200,000 9 Bushy Park, London 1,800,000 10 The Hermitage, Scotland 1,500,000



