6 Peak District 'Ethels' that you should visit

Visitors to the Lake District have long tried to tackle on of the many 'Wainwrights', one of over 200 Lake District fells described in Alfred Wainwright's A Pictorial Guide to the Lakeland Fells. Now walkers to the Peak District can set themselves a walking challenge for the summits of the Peak District in the form of the ‘Ethels’

The South Yorkshire and Derbyshire branch of CPRE, the countryside charity (Campaign to Protect Rural England) have compiled a list of 95 of the Peak District hilltops over 400m above sea level that are compiled in a free app. The Ethels are named after environmentalist Ethel Haythornthwaite, who founded the organisation in 1924.

The 'Ethel Ready' app maps all 95 Ethels, and lists them by name with their height and grid reference and it helps you keep a tally of the ones you have undertaken.

We have looked through our extensive archive of walks to find six Ethels that you should visit. Some of these routes will take you to the summit, while others will require a short detour from the route, we recommend that you consult an up to date OS Map to plan your route.

Eccles Pike - Credit: James Ellis

Eccles Pike

Summit height - 370m

The gritstone Peak, just over 1,000 feet above sea level, affords great views of Manchester, Kinder Scout, Chinley Churn and Cracken Edge on clear days. There’s a memorial to George Highley Sugden, first chairman of the Peak District National Trust, owners of this viewpoint.

Click here to view the details of the Eccles Pike walk





Lantern Pike - Credit: Vanessa Bonner

Lantern Pike

Summit height - 373m

Lantern Pike was given to the National Trust in 1946 and is thought to be named after being used long ago for a beacon. Follow the Sett Valley Trail and enjoy 360-degree views from a circular topography viewfinder at the summit.

Click here to view the details of the Lantern PIke





Footpath sign for Minninglow - Credit: Sally Mosley

Minninglow

Summit height - 372m

The summit of Minninglow may be one of the smaller 'Ethels' in terms of height, but it is certainly one of the more remarkable. The hilltop summit has an iconic cluster of mature beech trees surrounded by an arboreal halo.

Click here to view details of the Minninglow walk





View from Croker Hill - Credit: Paul Taylor

Croker Hill

Summit height - 402m

A walk in Cheshire just outside the boundary of the western edge of the national park. Standing on Croker Hill on a clear day, you can see Snowdonia in one direction and Manchester city centre in another.

Click here to view the details of the Croker Hill walk



The Roaches - Credit: Louise Emily

The Roaches

Summit height - 505m

This elevated walk along The Roaches escarpment at the southern tip of the Pennine chain takes you above ‘the clouds’ for panoramic views and also passes through the magical Lud's Church.

Click here to view the details of The Roaches walk



The bench at Shining Tor - Credit: Paul Taylor

Shining Tor

Summit height - 559m

One of the highest Ethels that you can tackle and in fact, it's the highest point in Cheshire. At the summit, you will find a trig point and a bench, a perfect place to enjoy the views.

Click here to view the details of the Shining Tor walk



All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.

