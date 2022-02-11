6 easy walks for beginners in the Peak District

The high points of the Peak District are unquestionably the big draw for the national park for the breath-taking views and the sense of achievement of conquering a summit as we have seen recently with the success of the take up of the Ethels challenge in the past year.

But what about the flat terrain in the Peak District. Many walkers opt for these walks due to mobility issues or if they are walking with young children or with a pushchair, the strong winds that seem to have become more prevalent in recent times also makes walking on high ground treacherous.

Undertaking flat walks in the national park doesn't mean you miss out on beautiful scenery as there are many routes that can opt for.

The Tissington Trail is open to cyclists and walkers which means the terrain is largely flat underfoot. - Credit: Gary Wallis



The most obvious places to walk are the Tissington and Monsal Trails that are open to use for walkers alongside cyclists and horse riders and are mostly flat and completely traffic free.

The Monsal Trail winds its way through the pale limestone dales of the Southern Peak for over eight miles from Coombs Viaduct, a mile south-east of Bakewell, to Topley Pike junction along the former Midland Railway Line.

The Tissington Trail runs for 13 miles from Parsley Hay, near Lathkill Dale to Ashbourne, a few miles away from the southern tip of the Peak District.

The easiest way to plan a walk on either is to pick a point to join the trail and do a simple 'back and forth' linear route.

For more flat walk options, a good source of information are the Miles Without Stiles walks, 20 easy access routes with clear maps with three levels of difficultly.

There is also a Miles Without Stiles book that is handy is take out with you on the walk and all profits from the sale of the book goes back into the Peak District National Park’s Access Fund to improve access.

However, if you want to take a step up from this level, below is a selection of walks that do involve the passing of gates and stiles and at some points, on undulating or uneven terrain, but are generally fairly untaxing.

Padley Chapel and ruins of Padley Hall - Credit: Helen Moat

Padley Gorge and Grindleford

This circular walk from Grindleford Station is mostly flat with one short sharp ascent taking in the popular Peak District location of Padley Gorge.

Click here to view the details of the Padley Gorge walk





Baslow village - Credit: Gary Wallis

Baslow to Chatsworth

An easy saunter through village and estate parkland, firstly through several districts or ‘ends’ of Baslow and then onto the leafy deer park of Chatsworth.

Click here to view the details of the Baslow to Chatsworth walk



Entry to Lathkill from Monyash End - Credit: Helen Moat

Lathkill Dale

A walk through the popular Lathkill Dale, from open grassland to rocky gorge and wooded river valley, the walk is mostly easy underfoot with a tricky section in the gorge.

Click here to view the details of the Lathkill Dale walk



Hardwick Hall Country Park - Credit: Gary Wallis

Hardwick Hall

This walk passes by Hardwick’s fishing ponds and its two houses before meandering through parkland and woods. There’s a short climb up to the halls but a relatively easy walk

Click here to view the details of the Hardwick Hall walk



Old coach road from Bakewell to Chatsworth - Credit: Archant

Chatsworth and Russian Cottage

Another walk around the famous Chatsworth estate. You will encouter a number of gates. Easy to follow tracks, paths, trail and quiet country road without pavement

Click here to view the details of the Chatsworth Estate walk



Ilam Church with the flat top of Thorpe Cloud behind - Credit: Sally Mosley

Ilam Park

This moderately strenuous hike circles around the marriage of the rivers Manifold and Dove does involve navigating gates and stiles. It's an undulating walk with uneven terrain mainly follows field and stile footpaths where livestock grazes.

Click here to view the details of the Ilam Park walk



All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We recommend you refer to an up to date OS map before you set off to plot your route.