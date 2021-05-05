Win a unique Peak District Walk book gift box with great map books and photography

Win

Published: 11:49 AM May 5, 2021 Updated: 1:25 PM May 5, 2021

Explore the Peak District with the classic and new editions of Day walks in the Peak District - 20 classic circular routes is the full second edition of Vertebrate Publishing's original guide to hillwalking in the Peak District National Park.

The routes are split into three areas - The High Moors, Hills, Tors and Edges and Limestome Country and feature walks around some of the most wild and beautiful places in the National Park, including Alport Castles, Back Tor & Derwent Edge,the Kinder Edges, Chatsworth, Stanage Moor, The Roaches, Chee Dale, Lathkill Dale, Chrome Hill, Cressbrook Dale, Wolfscote Dale and Dove Dale.

Kinder Scout: The People’s Mountain is a celebration of a northern English mountain and our role in its creation was shortlisted he 2018 Boardman Tasker Award for Mountain Literature.

Writer Ed Douglas and photographer John Beatty are close friends and have a shared history with Kinder going back decades. In this unique collaboration they reveal the social, political, cultural and ecological developments that have shaped the physical and human landscape of this enigmatic and treasured hill.

The perfect gift for a keen walker - Credit: Vertebrate Publishing

This gift box also includes an exclusive Inspiring Adventure notebook in which to plan your next adventure, and three beautiful notelets.

There are many other great gift boxes available at www.v-publishing.co.uk

For a chance to win this unique prize, please answer the following question in the online form below.: