The Peak District sees in 2022

Walkers from across the country chose the Peak District to celebrate the New Year.

One of the mildest New Year's Days on record and the long Bank Holiday weekend inspired walkers to celebrate the start of 2022 with a visit to the Peak District's many famous landmarks.

With the usual Christmas activities of January sales or socialising in the pub somewhat dampened by the threat of the Omicron variant, the public decided that one of the best ways to spend time with family and friends was in the great outdoors.

A small crowd gathered at the popular Mam Tor in the early hours of the morning to experience the first sunrise of the new year.

Crowds gather at Mam Tor to see the sunrise - Credit: Emma Mycock

While this was most likely the most popular location on the day, many of the popular locations in the national park had new year visitors. From the flat, low terrains of Padley Gorge or the Monsal Trail to the higher ground of favourites such as Chrome Hill and Curbar Edge or the relaxing surrounds of the many reservoirs such as Ladybower and Derwent. Walker were out in their numbers.

Below is a selection of images posted by the members of the Derbyshire and Peak District walking group.

Ladybower reservoir - Credit: Andy Morfett

Ladybower to Back Tor - Credit: Helen Sanderson

Monsal Trail - Credit: Craig Mason

Padley Gorge - Credit: Beatrix Babik

Thor's Cave - Credit: Laura Wright

Wildboarclough - Credit: Matt Beaumont

Win Hill - Credit: Sue Bramman

Winnats Pass - Credit: Amy Joyce

Chrome Hill - Credit: Jon Martin

Curbar Edge Paul Skinner - Credit: Paul Skinner

Derwent Dam - Credit: Samantha Smith

Derwent Edge - Credit: Danny Hainsworth

Flash - Credit: Vicky Ogden



