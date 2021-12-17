4 great winter walks ideas in the Peak District

Experience the magic of the Peak District this Christmas

Stargaze at Surprise View, Hathersage

There are few places more atmospheric than Hathersage Moor. Choose a clear night and set off from Surprise View car park through the gloaming to the Iron-age fort of Carl Wark and on to Higger Tor. Circling back to the car park, warm up with a hot chocolate and wait for darkness to fall. Surprise View is more than just a car park; it’s one of four Dark Sky Discovery Sites in the Peak District. Watch the constellations fill the sky and - if you’re lucky - enjoy a meteor shower.

Padley Gorge - Credit: Kevin Beresford



Photograph Padley Gorge for Christmas cards

Choose a morning with a hard frost or a fresh fall of snow and head for Padley Gorge. Shoot the gnarled and twisted trunks of ancient oaks, laced in silver. Photograph the tumbling Burbage Brook with its moss-covered stones and whirlpools of carved and rounded rocks. Continue to Longshaw Estate and snapthe ice-frosted pond, the imposing Longshaw Lodge and the mist-covered Eastern Moors.

Snowy Chatsworth - Credit: Matthew Lawson

Amble among deer at Chatsworth

Celebrate the Yuletide with a walk through Chatsworth Estate, where herds of fallow and red deer graze the parkland. Like a Christmas card scene, the spotted and antlered animals huddle in groups on the hillside. From Baslow, follow the Derwent Valley Heritage Way through Deer Park with the river on your right, crossing Paine’s Bridge below the magnificent stately home before continuing along the Derwent on the opposite bank. Cross the bridge at Calton Lees and head up the valley to Calton Houses.

Nine Ladies Stone Circle - Credit: Mel Sveikutis



Enjoy winter Solstice at Nine Ladies

Winter Solstice marks the shortest day of the year – when the Earth’s pole in the northern hemisphere is at its maximum tilt away from the sun. From here on in, the days will lighten again. Celebrate midwinter by walking to Nine Ladies Stone Circle for sunset. Cross Stanton Moor, taking in the views of the Derwent Valley and the moorlands beyond. Then head back to Birchover by torchlight.

The photos in this article were uploaded by members of our Derbyshire and Peak District Walks Facebook group.

Join the group to see more photos or find inspiration and ideas for you next Peak District adventure.