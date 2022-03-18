Derbyshire walk - Poulter Country Park to Scarcliffe Park

Helen Moat takes a delightful stroll from Poulter Country Park to beautiful Scarcliffe Park

Poulter Country Park was created in 1988, a landscaped hillock of birch woodland and open green spaces that rose from the spoils of Langwith Colliery.

There is a great deal of history attached to this piece of land: railway sidings, a WWI munitions factory and a WWII plane crash.

Now given up to nature, its points of interest and many paths are enjoyed by ramblers, cyclists and horse riders.

This route also takes in Scarcliffe Park, a mature woodland of conifers and deciduous trees.

Trotting towards Scarcliffe Park - Credit: Helen Moat

THE ROUTE

1. From the main car park, head up the hill, following the Archaeology Trail, until you reach a small sculpture: ‘The Flint Flower’ representing a flint tool found locally by artist Ewan Allinson.

A nearby plaque informs the reader ‘His Majesty’s Factory’ was built here to manufacture chemicals for sea mines. It commemorates six factory workers killed in two separate flash fires during the first World War.

The plaque also commemorates the American Flying Officer and British Flight Sergeant of a Canadian Beaufighter that crashed here in 1942.

Turn left at this point, following the path ascending the hillside. Keep straight on to stay on the rise, ignoring all right turns that drop down towards the railway line.

As you continue along a wide gravel path, look out for a left turn that drops steeply down through the birches.

'The Flint Flower’, which represents a flint tool - Credit: Helen Moat

2. At the bottom of the valley, you will reach a dismantled railway line. Turn left to follow its route along the wide grassy path cutting through embankments of limestone, the railway built to serve Langwith Colliery.

The trail of the dismantled railway comes to an abrupt end just after a small pond. Emerging in a basin, climb the steps up the steep bank in front of you.

Turn right onto the wide gravel path at the top to follow the path curving round the hilltop.

3. Soon you will reach ‘The Top of the World’, another stone sculpture by Ewan Allinson. The two stone pillars evoke the woolly rhinos and hyenas that roamed the area in the early Stone Age.

From this high point in the park, there are fantastic views towards Creswell Crags, the Dukeries and Nottinghamshire.

Below the sculpture you’ll see another metal sculpture titled ‘Industrial Fossils’ by artist David Mayne. The unfurling black ferns pay homage to the coal extracted from Langwith Colliery.

Drop down towards the fern sculpture, but instead of taking the left-hand path leading to them, keep right to head north then west towards the Archaeological Way Car Park at the northern end of Poulter Country Park.

As the path drops down through birches, scattered oaks and the occasional pine, views open out to the village of Whaley, the surrounding countryside with its inky patches of woodland rising above it.

‘The Top of the World’ stone sculpture, by Ewan Allinson - Credit: Helen Moat

4. Leave the car park to join Whaley Road. Turn right towards the village of Whaley, passing Woolville Mill Farm.

If you are lucky, their herd of alpacas will be grazing the grass in the meadow. Pause to photograph these comical and charming animals.

A short distance later, the road veers left and soon you will see the sign for Whaley with a converted school house just beyond, it’s bell tower still intact.

5. Immediately after the old school house, turn left into a driveway, following the green bridleway fingerpost.

Turn left again to cross a brook onto a thin strip of woodland, passing Mill Pond. At the end of the pond, the public bridleway crosses a field to enter Scarcliffe Park.

This older woodland with its tall pines and beeches has a more natural feel than the landscaped Poulter Country Park.

The bridleway dissects forest tracks signed ‘No Entry’. Keep straight on along the public right of way until you come to a junction and turn left.

The path winds through a tunnel of trees before emerging at Whaley Road once more. Turn right to follow the country lane, passing a fishing pond on your right.

As I passed by, a grey heron took off to settle on the other side of the lake. A few yards on, you’ll reach Poulter Country Park Pond’s car park and your starting point on the eastern fringes of Derbyshire.

Whaley, in the Bolsover district - Credit: Helen Moat

COMPASS POINTS

Distance: 3.7 miles

Map: OS Explorer 270 Sherwood Forest

Grid Reference: SK 52447 70511

Difficulty: Easy. Wide gravel paths for the most part, mostly level. Short sections of country road.

Parking: Poulter Country Park Ponds CP (main car park) off Whaley Road at Nether Langwith. The country park can also be reached by train at the Whaley Thorns stop.

Refreshments: None on the route but there are plenty of benches scattered throughout Poulter Country Park for al fresco dining. The Gate Hotel in Nether Langwith is a short walk from the car park.

Easy alternative: Follow the short Sculpture trail by turning left at the car park to pass the ponds before climbing to ‘The Roof of the World’ (map available on the Derbyshire County Council website).