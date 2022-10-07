Exploring the rich history of Rhuddlan Castle

James Balme goes on the trail of the monarch intent on conquering the Welsh.

Rhuddlan is a small town standing in the county of Denbighshire in north-east Wales. It makes its first appearance in recorded history towards the end of the eighth century. Its position at the lowest fording place of the River Clwyd was considered a vital location in the struggle to control the border between England and Wales right up until the 14th century.

Before the Domesday Book was compiled, King William I gave the order for an earth and timber castle known as a motte and bailey to be constructed at Rhuddlan. In 1073, Robert of Rhuddlan built the structure known today as Twthill, just a stone’s throw away from what would eventually become the site of King Edward I’s huge defensive castle on the banks of the River Clwyd. The motte-and-bailey castle may be long gone but substantial earthworks still exist.

Ownership of Rhuddlan changed hands many times until 1272 when King Edward I ascended to the throne. The monarch returned to England from the crusades in 1274 having learned the art of war and the construction of military fortifications.

Back home, an adversary in the battle for Anglo-Welsh border country was Llywelyn, Prince of Gwynedd who refused to acknowledge Edward's accession.

On August 22, 1277, the king moved his headquarters to Rhuddlan where he resided, it is believed, in the motte and bailey castle. Within a month of Edward’s arrival, Llywelyn had surrendered.

Edward then ordered the construction of a stronghold just northwest of the motte and bailey. Rhuddlan Castle was about to rise from the ground.

Historical records show the early stages of building were controlled by Master Bertram, a ‘king’s engineer', but just six months later Bertram was replaced by Master James, known as James of St George.

Some 1,800 ‘ditchers’ were working at Rhuddlan by the August of 1277. Many of the men travelled to work on the castle from counties across England.

Following the death of Llywelyn in 1282 and the Edwardian Conquest of Wales in 1283, Edward began to build more defensive castles across Wales.

It was at Rhuddlan that Edward declared he would appoint a Prince of Wales, who could not speak English and whose life, he said, nobody could stain.

His infant son, the future King Edward II, who had been born in Caernarfon in the April of 1284 was his chosen prince. In 1301 at the age of 17, the younger Edward became the first Prince of Wales.

The remains of Rhuddlan Castle still stand proud today, overlooking the town. The site is open to visitors under the control of Cadw.

My film, A Castle Fit for a King, can be viewed for free with many other local history films by visiting my channel, youtube.com/Tvpresenter4history.

Look out for

Substantial remains of the motte and bailey castle (Twthill)

The four-storey twin-towered West Gatehouse of Rhuddlan Castle

Gillot’s Tower at Rhuddlan Castle overlooking the original castle dock

Castle walls with many defensive arrow loops (slits) built into the structure



