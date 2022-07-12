Why I love walking at the Peak District's Roaches

Lisa looking out over her beloved Roaches - Credit: Lisa Harper Taylor

Lisa Harper Taylor explains why, when it comes to a family walk, the Peak District's Roaches take some beating

Why is the Roaches one of your favourite walks?

The Roaches is brilliant for families with children and dogs. It's a day out the whole family can enjoy - from toddlers to teens to big kids (the grown-ups) there really is something for everyone.

I also enjoy photography and the Roaches is the perfect place to practice. There are short and long walks, many of them circular routes, so plenty of choice.





What is it that makes this area so appealing?

I love everything about the Roaches. It’s a prominent rocky ridge that stetches for miles and its highest point is 505m above sea level, making the scenery from anywhere up there absolutely stunning.

It's perfect for walking, running, scrambling and climbing, making it the perfect family day out.

I've seen some beautiful sunsets from up there and on a clear day you can even see Snowdon.





Is there any part/place of the Roaches that you particularly look forward to seeing/visiting?

The Roaches - Credit: Gary Wallis

I enjoy finding out the history about the Roaches and particularly enjoyed visiting Doxey Pool at the top, which is said to be the home to a malicious mermaid called Jenny Greenteeth and – goes the legend - is a bottomless pool.

I also like visiting Lud Church and Hen Cloud. It's the perfect place for stargazing after dark too as the light pollution is lower.





Who do you tend to go walking with?

I go walking in the Roaches with my family. My 14-year-old son loves being able to climb up the rocks and explore the rocky caves, whilst my two cavachons just follow him everywhere, lapping up the fresh air.

I enjoy practising photography and watching sunset from up there. It's nice to get out in the sunshine and away from suburban/city life for a bit and enjoy what the Roaches has to offer.





What do you look for in a good walk?

Nice views and scenery is something I always look for in a good walk and somewhere away from suburban/city life, preferably in the hills with nice views at sunset.

I love the rural feel of the Roaches and the fact you can still enjoy the views without having to walk too far, making it perfect for anyone with walking difficulties.

A nice pub to stop at after for a meal and a drink is always nice too.





Are there any other places in and around Derbyshire you particularly enjoy walking?

Some of our favourite places to visit are Matlock Bath and Dovedale. Both are brilliant for a family day out with plenty of walks, nice places to eat and lots for kids to enjoy.

Last time at Matlock Bath, we went up to Abraham heights in the cable cars and in the caves - which have fascinating history.

At Dovedale, we enjoy climbing up Thorpe Cloud and crossing the stepping stones after a nice walk through the valley by the River Dove.

Peak District Walk - The Roaches and Lud's Church This elevated walk along The Roaches escarpment at the southern tip of the Pennine chain takes you above ‘the clouds’ for panoramic views



