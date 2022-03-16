Why I love walking at Robin Hood's Stride

Derbyshire Life reader Laura Rowan explains why Robin Hood's Stride is a favourite walk of hers

Why is Robin Hood's Stride one of your favourite Derbyshire walks?

We are very fortunate in Derbyshire and the Peak District to have amazing geological features, and Robin Hood’s Stride on the Limestone Way is one of these spectacular natural structures.

From a distance the rocks look loosely stacked, especially the topmost ‘towers’ - the legend is that Robin Hood could stride between these two rocks.

Scramble over them though and you see they fit perfectly together, solid and unmoving as they have been for millennia.

Adjacent to the rocks on the Limestone Way is a boulder field. In autumn and winter when ferns that grow there are turned to copper and the moss is vibrant green it has a very enchanting atmosphere, especially on a grey misty day.

What is it that makes this part of Derbyshire so appealing?

For me it’s the stunning, sometimes rugged, landscape and the history of the area.

This area is rich with ancient history. The Grey Ladies (also known as Nine Stones) stone circle is just down from the Stride and very close by are traces of barrows and bronze or iron age enclosures.

What did our ancestors think about Robin Hood's Stride, did they have a name for it too?

Robin Hood's Stride is one of Laura's favourite Derbyshire walks - Credit: Laura Rowan

Is there any place/part of Robin Hood's Stride that you particularly look forward to seeing/visiting?

The scramble up to the top of the rocks. The views are superb and it’s wonderful to just sit and take it all in. This is the nearest I get to rock-climbing these days.

Who do you tend to go walking with?

I usually walk with my daughter, partner and our whippet. I often also walk with my parents and I credit my dad for my love of a weekend wander as we walked a lot when I was younger.

What do you look for in a good walk?

An interesting landscape and history, with good pub or cafe stops nearby. I usually start and end a walk with a coffee stop.

Are there any other places in Derbyshire you particularly enjoy walking?

The moorlands and edges, especially those which have any ancient monument remains although they can be hard to spot.

Stanton Moor has the Nine Ladies stone circle, and close-by Dol Tor circle. Closer to home, I like to walk around the village of Ashover, scramble up Ashover Rock and end at the cafe or one of the pubs.

