5 romantic walks in the Cotswolds

The Cotswolds is arguably the most romantic location in England and it is also blessed with some fantastic walking countryside. These walks are suitable all year round, but if you're using them for a Valentine's Day date, the low sun and crisp winter air will just add that little bit extra to the experience.

Lancaut Church - Credit: Kevan Manwaring

The River Wye and the lost village of Lancaut

Take a walk around the dramatic landscape of the Wye Valley, skirting near the Wales-England border. Witness the natural beauty of Lancaut Nature Reserve and then enjoy the seclusion of the remains of a medieval village.

Click here to view the details of the Lancaut walk



Fields near Dumbleton - Credit: Kevan Manwaring

Dumbleton

Dumbleton Hall is the highlight of this walk in the foothills of the Cotswolds. Explore the pretty lake and streams, pass by a romantic archway and find a secret garden within the grounds

Click here to view the details of the Dumbleton walk

(c) Kevan Manwaring - Credit: Archant

Miserden and Whiteway

This walk represents the quintessential English idyll. Starting at the The Carpenter’s Arms, you navigate fields, farmland, woodl, gentle streams and fantastic views near the conclusion.

​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Miserden walk



The view from Bredon Hill, Worcestershire - Credit: Candia McKormack

Bredon Hill

Bredon Hill is the highest in the Cotswolds. a magnificent summit to ascend on a spring day, affording breath-taking views over Worcestershire and Gloucestershire and beyond.

​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Bredon Hill walk



Looking down towards the floodplain of the Coln - Credit: Kirsty Hartsiotis and Anthony Nanson

Bibury

What better place to walk than an area dubbed the 'heart of the Cotswolds'? Indeed, The 19th-century artist and craftsman William Morris called Bibury "the most beautiful village in England"

Click here to view the details of the Bibury walk



If you a place in the Cotswold that you can just explore and walk around, with the need of a map or directions then try out romantic outdoor locations in the Cotswolds