Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Great British Life > Things To Do > Walks

5 romantic walks in the Cotswolds

Author Picture Icon

Vijay Arogyasami

Published: 6:00 PM January 30, 2022
View of the Wye from Lancaut

View of the Wye from Lancaut - Credit: Kevan Manwaring

The Cotswolds is arguably the most romantic location in England and it is also blessed with some fantastic walking countryside. These walks are suitable all year round, but if you're using them for a Valentine's Day date, the low sun and crisp winter air will just add that little bit extra to the experience.

Lancaut Church

Lancaut Church - Credit: Kevan Manwaring

The River Wye and the lost village of Lancaut
Take a walk around the dramatic landscape of the Wye Valley, skirting near the Wales-England border. Witness the natural beauty of Lancaut Nature Reserve and then enjoy the seclusion of the remains of a medieval village.
Click here to view the details of the Lancaut walk
 

Fields near Dumbleton

Fields near Dumbleton - Credit: Kevan Manwaring

Dumbleton
Dumbleton Hall is the highlight of this walk in the foothills of the Cotswolds. Explore the pretty lake and streams, pass by a romantic archway and find a secret garden within the grounds
Click here to view the details of the Dumbleton walk

(c) Kevan Manwaring

(c) Kevan Manwaring - Credit: Archant

Miserden and Whiteway
This walk represents the quintessential English idyll. Starting at the The Carpenter’s Arms, you navigate fields, farmland, woodl, gentle streams and fantastic views near the conclusion.
​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Miserden walk
 

The view from Bredon Hill, Worcestershire

The view from Bredon Hill, Worcestershire - Credit: Candia McKormack

Bredon Hill
Bredon Hill is the highest in the Cotswolds. a magnificent summit to ascend on a spring day, affording breath-taking views over Worcestershire and Gloucestershire and beyond.
​​​​​​​Click here to view the details of the Bredon Hill walk
 

Looking down towards the floodplain of the Coln

Looking down towards the floodplain of the Coln - Credit: Kirsty Hartsiotis and Anthony Nanson

Bibury
What better place to walk than an area dubbed the 'heart of the Cotswolds'? Indeed, The 19th-century artist and craftsman William Morris called Bibury "the most beautiful village in England"
Click here to view the details of the Bibury walk
 

If you a place in the Cotswold that you can just explore and walk around, with the need of a map or directions then try out romantic outdoor locations in the Cotswolds

Cotswold Life

Don't Miss

A Winnie the Pooh inspired house in Ashdown Forest, the original Hundred Acre Wood, is available to

Sussex Life

You can stay at this adorable Winnie the Pooh 'Bearbnb' in Sussex

Eve Smallman

Author Picture Icon
Al fresco dining at Le Talbooth. Photo: Le Talbooth

Essex Life

19 of the best restaurants in Essex

Victoria Purcell

Author Picture Icon
The family has been embracing the Somerset way of life

Somerset Life

Things you may not know about Sarah Beeny's New Life In The Country

Charlotte Skidmore

person
White sails at high tide

Essex Life | Win

Win an original watercolour painting of Burnham-on-Crouch in Essex

Hannah Gildart

Author Picture Icon