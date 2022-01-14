5 romantic walks in Hampshire for Valentine's Day

There is perhaps no better way to celebrate Valentine's Day than a romantic walk in a stunning location where you and your loved one can reminisce on fond memories throughout the years or get to know each other a little better so a blossoming romance can come into full bloom.

Jane Austen walk in Steventon

Hampshire's very own Jane Austen who is arguably the most famous female writer of all time and undoubtedly the best romance novelist England has ever seen was born in Steventon. Therefore Valentine's Day is perhaps the singular most perfect time of the year to take a stroll around this idyllic Hampshire village.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/walk-in-jane-austen-country

Fleet Pond

This Valentine's Day take a romantic walk around Fleet Pond which is Hampshire’s largest freshwater lake as it covers around 52 acres.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/fleet-pond-walk

Wherwell

Wherwell is one of the most charming villages in the Test Valley, thanks to its array of rather gorgeous thatched cottages and the River Test running through it. You would be pressed to find a more romantic village to take a Valentine's Day stroll around.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/walk-near-wherwell

Ashurst and River Beaulieu

The New Forest is a gigantic expanse of open heath and ancient woodland and has plenty of beautiful places to explore. Try out this route for a peaceful walk that takes in open common, woods and the Beaulieu River.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/new-forest-walk-ashurst-river-beaulieu

Milford-on-sea Beach

Candy coloured beach huts on Milford on Sea Beach, one of Hampshire's Dog-Friendly Beaches - Credit: ExpectGrain / Flickr

This Valentine's Day take a stroll with a loved one along the beautiful Hampshire coastline at Milford-on-sea. Not only do the beach huts add a much-needed bit of colour in the winter months the beach is also Dog-friendly so you can bring along your beloved pooch too.

