5 Romantic walks in Surrey for Valentine's Day

Take a romantic stroll through the ancient woodlands at Box Hill in Dorking, Surrey. - Credit: Fela Sanu/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Valentine's Day may be a commercial holiday, but sometimes quality time wandering side by side and hand in hand with your favourite person on earth is the biggest declaration of love you can give. It says 'you are all I need'...and maybe a stunning location to marvel at too.

Here are 5 gorgeous and utterly romantic locations to take a stroll this Valentine's Day:

Waverley Abbey

Remains of the undercroft of the refectory (dinning area) of the monastery - Credit: Tristram Biggs

What could be more romantic than a walk around the picturesque village of Tilford and the ruins of the 12th century Waverley Abbey? Maybe add a tasty picnic on the grounds of the ruins and a glass of wine at one of the local pubs afterwards, perhaps.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/tilford-and-waverley-abbey-walk

Painshill Park

You can't get a more romantic location than Painshill Park which was designed as a living painting by Charles Hamilton in the 18th Century.

Filled with follies, bridges, a spellbinding grotto and the Temple of Bacchus which was beautifully restored in 2019, there is so much to see in this 158-acre landscape garden.

Where: Painshill, Cobham, Surrey KT11 1JE

Book your visit: www.painshill.co.uk

Box Hill

A string of stepping stones across the River Mole at the foot of Box Hill, marking the way across the glassy, tree lined waters. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Box Hill is perhaps the perfect location for a romantic walk, especially if you want a little adventure. Jump across the stepping stones that traverse the River Mole, have a picnic like Jane Austen's characters from Emma and wander through ancient woodlands that feel straight out of a fantasy novel like Harry Potter or The Lord of the Rings.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/a-ramble-around-box-hill-surrey-walks

Shere

Charming as can be the picturesque village of Shere is filled with beautiful and slightly wonky timber-framed buildings. There's also the River Tillingbourne flowing straight through the village, the pretty medieval church and some lovely pubs to grab a bite to eat at.

Fun fact part of the Christmas set romance film The Holiday was filmed in Shere which certainly ups the romantic factor of this cosy little village.

Where: The Square, Shere, Guildford GU5 9HG

Thundry Meadows

Named after Thor the Norse god of thunder, Thundry Meadows is a beautiful nature reserve bursting with wildlife. If you and your partner are keen birdwatchers and lovers of all things nature then a romantic wander around this exciting and surprising landscape is a must this Valentine's Day.

Where: 3 Farnham Rd, Elstead, Godalming GU8 6LE

