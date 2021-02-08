5 of the most romantic walks in Yorkshire

Published: 10:15 AM February 8, 2021 Updated: 10:20 AM February 8, 2021

Nothing is quite as romantic as a walk hand in hand with a loved one, especially at the moment.

Remember to follow all government guidelines, such as staying local and practising social distancing, to minimise the spread of coronavirus.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park - West Bretton

Henry Moore, Large Spindle Piece, 1974. Courtesy the Henry Moore Foundation. Photo © Jonty Wilde, courtesy Yorkshire Sculpture Park - Credit: © Jonty Wilde

If you miss going to art galleries (and the debate that follows - “is this art?”) then take a walk around the Yorkshire Sculpture Park in West Bretton. The open-air gallery and grounds are filled with sculptures from the likes of Henry Moore, a current exhibition showcasing four works by Damien Hurst and many other exciting modern pieces. Tickets need to be booked in advance and the grounds are open daily from 10am to 5pm.

If you are feeling extra romantic you can also get the name of a loved one immortalised in the Walk of Art 2 sculpture, a walkway in the park that when finished will hold the names of 10,000 people.

Brimham Rocks – Harrogate

Brimham Rocks on Brimham Moor in North Yorkshire are weathered sandstone, known as Millstone Grit, creating some dramatic shapes, many of which have been named - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

These famous rock formations, which were formed more than 300 million years ago and naturally weathered since to the current abstract shapes, make for a perfect romantic walk if your live near Harrogate, especially if you manage to find Lovers' Leap.

It is named after a local legend of two star-crossed lovers who leapt from the rocks to escape the girl’s angry father. Luckily their fall was broken by magic and everyone lived happily ever after.

Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve – Castleford

Sunset over Fairburn Ings RSPB Reserve, West Yorkshire, UK - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Release your inner David Attenborough and take a walk around Fairburn Ings Nature Reserve to watch Goldeneye, Goosanders and Smew partner up ready for spring. Don’t forget to bring your wellies and some binoculars.

Brontë Waterfall - Haworth

Named after the famous literary sisters that created some of the most iconic romance novels in history, Brontë Waterfall and the surrounding moorlands make for a perfect scenic walk.

Nearby is also Top Withens, a derelict farmhouse that is said to have been the inspiration for Wuthering Heights. So, if your love ‘resembles the eternal rocks beneath’ the moors then be sure to visit these famous locations if you live near Haworth.

Harewood House Gardens and Grounds - Harewood

The Terrace Garden at Harewood House - Credit: Alamy Stock Photo

While Harewood House, the beautiful 18th century stately home is currently closed to the public, the surrounding gardens and grounds are still open for locals to explore.

From a terrace to rival the gardens at Versailles, to the ruins of Harewood Castle and the one of a kind Harewood Stupa in the Himalayan Garden, there is still plenty to see at Harewood House.

Harewood Garden and Grounds will open every Friday through to Sunday from 10am to 5pm. You can pre-book entrance tickets here.