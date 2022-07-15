Yorkshire coastal walk - Saltburn to Marske-By-The-Sea

If you love a beach walk his one between Saltburn and Marske is a winner - with lovely gardens and a tea room to look forward to at the finish

Cliff House, Marske-by-the-Sea - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

1 From Cat Nab car park at Saltburn walk north along beach as far as Marske. Come up from sand shortly after tower with steeple and in front of grand, castellated house. Just before path becomes Cliff Lane turn left and up steps.

Steps at Marske-by-the-Sea - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

2 At top follow sign for Saltburn. At far corner of churchyard with tower keep following signs to Saltburn down and up lots of steep steps. Walk along dune tops then follow path as it bears right and inland down stony fenced track. At pylon keep ahead towards convenience store. At end of track in front of store turn left onto Windy Hill Lane. Follow lane as it bears right to become Howard Drive.

3 At end turn left onto bridleway. Beside railway crossing don’t pass through barrier in front but follow path is it bears left, keeping hedge on left and wooden fence on right to enter Hazel Grove. Turn right over bridge with metal railings across stream. Pass through tunnel beneath railway line and keep ahead up The Parkway. At end cross road and bear left up ramp to bus shelter signed to leisure centre and pool.

4 Turn left on Marske Rd then right at crossroads down Marske Mill Lane. Follow it right to end, keeping ahead at dead end sign to descend into wooded gorge.

The Italian Gardens at Saltburn - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

5 At sign for Saltburn Valley Gardens turn left onto Cleveland Way. Pass through double metal barrier then turn right towards Saltburn Valley Woodland Centre. Turn left through centre gates to pass kiosk, nursery and shade gardens and café. Bear left into Italian Gardens and, at top of them, turn right and down towards beck. Cross bridge over it and turn left to follow miniature railway back to beach. (There are many paths leading down the gorge, all leading you the same way).





Points of interest

Saltburn is one of the lesser known spots on the North Yorkshire coast but has a lot going for it. Parking or arrival by rail is easy and it's not quite as busy as Scarborough and Whitby especially out of season. Popular with surfers, the glorious beach that extends all the way up to and beyond Redcar provides the outbound part of this route to Marske. (Walking at low tide is best. Check tide times in advance.) Two world land speed records were set here in the early 20th century. The return has plenty of interest too in the form of the multiple paths that wind their way down and through the wooded gorge beside Skelton Beck which includes the Victorian Valley Gardens and a short, miniature railway line.

The 'by-the-Sea' in Saltburn's name exudes Victorian gentility. Its former nickname of Darlington on Sea doesn't quite have the same ring to it. Originally a fishing hamlet, Saltburn was developed as a resort in the 1860s by entrepreneur and politician Henry Pease. Two of his structures still boast superlatives. The pier is the most northerly on the east coast and the recently refurbished funicular cliff lift which connects it to the town is the nation’s oldest remaining water balance cliff lift. Using distinctive white fire bricks from his own brickworks, Peace also built streets of terraced houses and the Italianate Zetland Hotel, unmissable on the cliff top. Among its facilities were a private railway platform and hot and cold seawater and fresh water baths.



Eat here

The Italian Gardens at Saltburn - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

Valley Gardens Tea Rooms, Saltburn. Restored Victorian café hidden away in a beautiful wooded setting next to the Italian gardens. Home-made cakes with cream and strawberries plus vegan and gluten-free options. valleygardenssaltburn.co.uk

The Ship Inn is the white building in the centre of the picture on the beach - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Ship Inn, Saltburn. Situated just behind the eastern end of the beach and with outdoor tables, the Ship Inn provides a traditional pub dining experience. Menu typically includes Sunday roasts, burgers, pizza, curries, pies, steaks, and fish and chips. Breakfasts available from 9.30am. facebook.com/shipsaltburn.com



Compass points

Start/finish: Postcode TS12 1NY, grid ref NZ 668215.

Time/distance: 3-4 hours/10.5km.

Accessibility: Generally easy going but many steep steps at Marske.

Map: OS Landranger 94, Whitby & Esk Dale.

Parking: Cat Nab car park, Saltburn.

Map link: https://bit.ly/SaltburntoMarske