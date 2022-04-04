Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Which? has named a Sussex walk the best walk in South East England

Author Picture Icon

Cate Crafter

Published: 3:20 PM April 4, 2022
The most iconic part of the South Downs Way has to be without a doubt the Seven Sisters 

The most iconic part of the South Downs Way has to be without a doubt the Seven Sisters - Credit: Andrew Stawarz / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

It should be no surprise that the iconic Seven Sisters section of the South Downs Way has been named the best walk in South East England by Which? 

The review company has released a report that reveals the Top 50 walks in the UK as decided by 1,807 Which? members.

The walks were ranked out of 5 across 8 categories which are: Accessibility, Food and Drink, Peace and Quiet, Places of interest, Scenery, Waymarking, Wildlife and Visitor facilities.

Dramatic clouds above the Seven Sisters in East Sussex 

Dramatic clouds above the Seven Sisters in East Sussex - Credit: Dmitry Djouce / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The South Downs Way: Seven Sisters walk scored a delightful 82% and achieved 4-star ratings in Food and Drink, Places of Interest and Scenery. Personally, we think the scenery atop the Seven Sister Cliffs could quite easily score a 5-star rating!

So if this has inspired you to get your hiking shoes on and ready for a Sussex coastline adventure be sure to explore our South Downs National Park walk that takes in the sublime Seven Sisters and the gorgeous Friston Forest.


