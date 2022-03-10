Where to walk in the Peak District during the Snake Pass closure

The A57 is closed from its from Glossop all the way to the junction with the A6013 near the Ladybower Inn.

The series of storms named Dudley, Eunice and Franklin that hit the country in quick succession in the spring of 2022 caused significant damage to the structure of the Snake Pass that runs from Manchester to Sheffield.

Derwent Dam in full flow, in the aftermath of the storms during spring 2022 - Credit: Elliot Cartlidge

In late February it was announced that the Snake Pass would be closed for a period of four weeks while vital repair work was undertaken to repair the numerous landslips that had occurred along the route.

Many walkers and cyclists took advantage of the clear road to enjoy a trip along the car-free route, but in early March, Derbyshire County Council announced that the A57 Snake Pass to all users, including cyclists and walkers, apart from those who live there or their visitors.

Clear road on the Snake Pass - Credit: Karen Heapy

The announcement stated 'We are very concerned that there will be an accident involving a vehicle and a cyclist because of the large numbers of cyclists that have taken the opportunity to go out and ride the road. We are also aware of road races involving vehicles taking place at night'.

Barriers were placed at each end of the closures with a 24 hour monitoring system in place.

The closures mean that the popular walking spots of the Snake Woodlands, B29 crash site near Bleaklow and the Ladybower reservoir are not accessible through the usual route through the Snake Pass from the west, but you can still reach some of them if you are prepared to take a longer driving journey or a longer walking route.

The overflowing 'plugholes' at Ladybower were a popular destination in the days after the storms - Credit: Christopher Carre



Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs

The popular Heatherdene and Fairholmes car parks remain open, so those travelling to visit the Derwent and Ladybower reservoirs from the north, east and south should be able to transit as normal.

If you are travelling from the west, it does mean a significant detour. One option would be to head south on the A624 to Chapel-en-le-Frith and joining the A6 through Castleton and Bamford.

The other option is taking the northern route, either the B6105 or A628 (Woodhead Pass) to Langsett Reservoir and turning right onto the A616 at the roundabout and then heading south.

The spillways at Torside Reservoir - Credit: Ania Jankowska

Bleaklow B29 crash site

Those looking to see the B-29 crash site won't be able to park at the easiest point on the layby near the crossroad with the Pennine Way.

Trying to access the site from the north via the Pennine Way from Torside is significantly longer than the southern route, but you also pass other crash sites such as the 'Blenheim' on the way from the reservoirs.



If you would rather wait until the closures have ended to visit these locations, there are still a great number of alternatives to visit on the west side of the national park.

Places to walk during the Snake Pass closure

Woodhead Reservoir and along Longdendale Trail - Credit: Charlotte Louise Band

Via A628

If you had your heart set on walking near a reservoir this month then you don't have to endure the detours to get to Derwent and Ladybower and instead head north from Glossop via the Woodhead Pass and see the series of five reservoirs and take in some of the Longdendale Trail.

They may not have the imposing dam at Derwent or the plugholes at Ladybower, but it gives you the opportunity to enjoy a waterside walk without a long drive.

If you are looking for waterfalls, then Tintwistle Falls and Middle Black Clough are not far from here.

Woodland near Fernilee - Credit: Heather Claire

Via A624 and A6

If you head south from Glossop via the A624, you will reach the villages of Hayfield and Whaley Bridge which are great starting points for walks in the national park.

Alternatively, you can take a walk from New Mills to Furness Vale, a walk from Bugsworth Basin to Eccles Pike or explore the many trails on the Lyme Park estate.

The Snake Woodlands are very difficult to access during the road closure, so you could head to the Errwood and Fernilee reservoirs which are also surrounded by great wooded landscapes.

Heading east on the A6, you reach the popular walking hub of Castleton. Mam Tor is arguably the most visited Peak District location, either for sunrise or as a starting point to walk the Great Ridge.

Beyond Castleton lies, Hope Valley, Bamford and Hathersage which are great places to explore.

