Published: 5:06 PM March 24, 2021

The panorama from Mill Hill offers a breathtaking view that encompasses the River Adur, the Gothic chapel at Lancing College, the town of Worthing and even the English Channel. - Credit: Andrew Pickett / South Downs National Park Authority

If you're looking to get a spring in your step as the weather warms up, this new range of walking guides from Collins will have you expertly traversing the landscape like a Park Ranger.

Each book contains the 20 best routes chosen by National Park rangers; they have easy to follow instructions, maps and tips on what to look out for.

We've picked one walk from the guide to share with you:

Walk 18 - Mill Hill

OS Map of Mill Hill and the surrounding areas in the South Downs and Shoreham-by-Sea - Credit: Collins / Cosmographics Ltd

This non-circular walk takes you from Shoreham-by-sea up by the river valley and around Mill Hill.

Start: Red Lion pub (TQ208056)

Distance: 4 1/2 miles (7.25 km)

Time: 2 1/2 hours (non-circular)

Terrain: mostly flat, grassy bridleways, uneven in places

Nearest Postcode: BN43 5TE

Map: OS Explorer OL11 Brighton & Hove

Binoculars are a must for this walk as there is so much wildlife to spot along the route. The chalk grasslands of Mill Hill provide a rich and diverse habitat that attracts over half of the different butterfly species found in Britain and house 160 species of plant.

Directions:

1) From the bus stop at the Red Lion pub, take St Nicholas Lane until you get to The Street; turn left and head up the hill. Take the footpath signposted to the left and follow it around the field. Continue up to the bridge that crosses the A27. Look out for the great views across the Adur valley.

2) Cross the bridge and at the end take the footpath to the left. Follow this round to Mill Hill Nature Reserve and then take the footpath down the hill. Continue past Old Erringham Farm and back up the road.

3) Turn right and head south along the road until you reach the track on the left-hand side that leads to New Erringham Farm. Follow the road past the farm and round to Mossy Bottom Barn.

4) Leaving the track a short distance east of the barn, turn right and continue down towards Slonk Hill Farm.

5) Cross the bridge over the A27 and continue on the track round to the vehicle entrance to the shopping centre.

6) Carefully cross the road and use the pedestrian route into the car park. The walk ends at the bus stop, located at the south end of the covered walkway.

Discover the other 19 walks in the South Downs Park Rangers Favourite Walks guide, which is available for pre-order now and will be released on the 15th of April. Quote NATPARKS20 at the checkout to get an exclusive 20% discount on the National Parks Pocket Maps and Park Rangers Favourite Walks series.*

The handy pocket-sized Walking guide to the South Downs National Park, with 20 best routes chosen by the park rangers. - Credit: Collins

*Offer valid until 8th May 2021.

Click here for more of the best Sussex content.