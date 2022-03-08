The best places in Norfolk for a spring walk

We round up our favourite spots for a walk surrounded by spring flowers.

Spring is in the air and the weather is finally starting to warm up. This means it is time to start pulling on those wellies or walking boots and taking to the Norfolk countryside to enjoy the signs of the changing seasons. We are very lucky to have a range of landscapes in Norfolk from the peaceful broads to the majestic woodlands.

In spring, they come alive with colourful buds and the calls of birds, which makes them the perfect place for a stroll. These are just a handful of our favourite walks to make the most of our gorgeous countryside.

Bluebells

Head a mile north-east of Foxley village on the A1067 to discover the largest ancient woodland in Norfolk. There are signposted walks to follow with maps along the way. Cared for by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, the woodland is carpeted with brightly-coloured bluebells in spring and inhabited by wildlife ranging from green and great spotted woodpeckers and tawny owls to beautiful butterflies.

Spring Blossom

No spring walk list would be complete without Blickling Hall and its vast walking routes. Enjoy the soft pinks and whites of spectacular magnolia trees around the West Garden from March. Blackthorn and Hawthorn also create heavenly hedgerows, followed by the fruit blossom in the orchard and walled garden. The recent restoration of Blickling’s walled garden saw 150 plum, cherry, apple and pear trees being planted and these trees provide a spectacular display, starting with plum blossom in early spring.

Daffodils

No where is better to celebrate spring by spotting the golden bursts of daffodils that in the village of Honing. Near Stalham, you'll find a gorgeous mile of daffs on Long Lane in this charming village. On March 25th, they will be celebrating with the Honing Daffodil Day where you'll find vintage tractor rides, food, and refreshments.

National Nature Reserves

Ludham and Potter Heigham Marshes is a traditionally-managed grazing marsh in the Norfolk Broads is an idyll for wild plant lovers. Access is limited to public footpaths, but this little patch of wetland has plenty to enjoy and admire. It supports more than 100 species of aquatic and emergent plans, is alive with dragonflies, including the rare Norfolk hawker, and has a healthy bird population.

Woodlands

One of the best woodland spots in Norfolk has to be Thetford Forest. The ultimate adventure forest, whether it’s cycle trails of varying difficulty, riding tracks or high ropes courses! There are plenty of walks too through this immense Breckland area of pines, heathland and broad-leaved trees. The High Lodge Visitor Centre is the hub of tourist activity with a café, adventure playground, Go-Ape course nearby, and information.

Rhododendrons

As late spring begins to usher in summer, plenty of other plants will come into bloom. In May, one can expect to see gorgeous bursts of rhododendrons and there are many dedicated gardens to enjoy in this time. Sheringham Park has a nationally important collection of rhododendrons with the display lighting up the coastal beauty spot. Rhododendrons have delighted visitors for more than 150 years and the park also has an impressive May-flowering handkerchief tree, which was probably grown from a seed brought from China more than 100 years ago. See more than 80 species of rhododendron and azalea with colours ranging from pink and purple to orange and yellow.

