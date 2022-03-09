7 of the most splendid spring walks in Suffolk

Blow away the winter cobwebs and get a spring in your step with these splendid springtime walks around Suffolk.

Hardwick Heath

With 55 acres of parkland to explore just outside of Bury St Edmunds town centre, Hardwick Heath is a perfect location for a spring walk. There are towering trees and delicate flowers to spot and dog owners can rejoice at the fact that their four-legged friends are more than welcome to ditch the lead and run free.

Where: Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 2QZ





Dedham and Flatford

Willy Lott's cottage in Flatford, Suffolk - Credit: Callum Redgrave-close / iStock / Getty Images Plus

Immortalised on canvas by John Constable, Willy Lott's Cottage, Flatford Mill and the surrounding areas are a haven for walkers and art enthusiasts alike, especially as the weather gets warmer in spring. Be sure to pack a picnic and bask in the glory of the most beautiful vistas to be found in Suffolk and maybe have a go at your own Constable style painting too.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/suffolk-walk-at-dedham-and-flatford





Sutton Hoo

There is so much to discover at the fascinating and famous Sutton Hoo burial mound, and during the next few months, you will witness nature spring into life around the historic landmark. The National Trust has several trails available, so it is up to you to select one or explore them all during the spring months.

Walk details: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/walking-trails-at-sutton-hoo





Herringfleet Hills Walk

Herringfleet Windmill - Credit: Fuzzypiggy / Wikimedia (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The woodlands and marshes traversed in this 1-hour walk are a paradise for birds and little reptiles such as grass snakes and common lizards and it will also take you along a small portion of the River Waveney and past the Herringfleet Mill.

Walk details: www.visitthebroads.co.uk/herringfleet-hills-walk





Thornham walks

There are enchanting wooden sculptures, gorgeous trees, a walled garden, a pet cemetery, and many other curiosities to discover on the 12 miles of pathways that make up Thornham walks. And when the weather warms up a bit why not bring along a picnic and your favourite paperback and have a charming spring afternoon in the sunshine.

Where: Thornham Walks, Thornham Magna, Eye, Suffolk IP23 8HH





Framlingham Castle

Sunset at Framlingham Castle and the mere - Credit: Nick Rowland / Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)

Soak up some spring sunshine and a little history at Framlingham Castle with this 2.5-hour walk that will guide you on a light trek over meadows, roman roads and riverside footpaths with plenty of opportunities to take an interesting snap of the Norman castle.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/easy-circular-walks-in-suffolk





Southwold to Walberswick

There's perhaps nothing more invigorating than a springtime walk along the coast and this route from Southwold's famous beachfront to Walberswick via the beautiful marshlands of the Walberswick nature reserve is exactly the thing to get you stretching your limbs to help lift away the winter blues.

Walk details: www.alltrails.com/southwold-to-walberswick-via-marshes





