Spring walks in Surrey: Prettiest routes to try

Make the most of spring in Surrey with these fantastic walking routes that are handpicked for the season



Winkworth Arboretum



With over one thousand varieties of plants and trees, Winkworth Arboretum is bursting with colour no matter the season, but it is particularly attractive during the springtime when bluebells and other spring flowers are beginning to bloom. The arboretum has been open with timed entry throughout most of the lockdown to allow for peaceful walks. Check the website before visiting for full information.



If you want to see bluebells, visit Winkworth from late April for dazzling displays of the blue flower. Dogs can visit on leads and there is a tearoom serving takeaway refreshments. For a longer walk try this National Trust route from Winkworth to Oakhurst, a 2.5-mile ramble that takes in the arboretum, the tiny 17th century Oakhurst Cottage and magical woodland.





Harewoods



This area of land is comprised of over one hundred ponds, open farmland, enchanting woodland and an ancient common. The Surrey Hills provide stunning vistas all around as you emerge from the shady woodland.



This 2.5-mile circular walk traverses Outwood Common, footpaths through the woods, wildflower meadows and all the flora and fauna that spring has to offer.





Box Hill



Named after the ancient box woodland located nearby, Box Hill is a nature haven especially during spring when you can see butterflies, bats and lots of orchids.



Walks on Box Hill provide panoramic views over the Weald with lots of walking and cycling routes to discover. This circular walk includes the Box Hill Stepping Stones, a popular spot for families for the fun stepping stones and also the Fort, built in 1892.





Leith Hill



Created in the late 19th century by Caroline Wedgwood, sister of Charles Darwin, who married into the famous Wedgwood pottery family, the Rhododendron Wood at Leith Hill is a tranquil spot at Leith Hill Place to take in some spring colour.



This 2.5-mile walk takes in the wood with beautiful rhododendrons, an amazing sequoia tree and a 250 year old tulip tree. Walk in the footsteps of Caroline and her brother Charles Darwin before traversing the woodlands to Leith Hill Tower and the imposing Leith Hill Place.





Painshill Park



This 18th-century parkland was made by painter and designer Charles Hamilton whose eye for design is apparent in the views he created in the park. There is lots to discover at the park, which is especially beautiful during springtime: there's a crystal grotto cave, a Hermitage, the Gothic Tower Cafe and much more.



To take in the whole park, try this 2.5-mile route and follow the history of the parkland as you walk. As a traveller, Hamilton used influences from his travels to create the pretty scenes at Painshill, which has garnered the tagline 'where the walk is a work of art'.





Guildford Castle walk



The precise date of Guildford Castle's is unclear but it was most likely built just after the Norman conquest of 1066. Once an important royal dwelling, it was transformed into a Victorian pleasure garden in the late 1800s and is an oasis of beauty in the middle of bustling Guildford.



This town and river walk explores some gems of the town's history including the Guildhall, The Angel Hotel and the Town Bridge which straddles the Golden Ford and the town's namesake. Stop off to see the flowers in Guildford Castle gardens in spring to delight in the manicured beds.





