A look at the history of St Oswald's in Backford

St Oswald's Backford. A church is believed to have stood in the village from as early as the 13th century - Credit: James Balme

James Balme visits the village where a very reluctant bridegroom was lured to his wedding by an apple

'In the year 1538, St Oswald's was the site of the wedding of Robert Barre and Elizabeth Rogerson. Robert was just three years old'

Between Chester and Ellesmere Port and close to the Shropshire Union Canal stands the beautiful village of Backford, home of Grade II listed Backford Hall, rebuilt in 1863 to a design by architect John Cunningham, under the instruction of Lt. Col. Edward Holt Clegg and sited on the foundations of a much earlier hall.

In early medieval times, Backford was an appendant lordship of the Masseys of Dunham Massey. The ancient church of St Oswald’s, close to Backford Hall tells many a story from Backford’s historical past.

A church is believed to have stood in the village from as early as the 13th century, St Oswald’s was gifted to the Benedictine Priory at Birkenhead by the Barons of Dunham Massey shortly afterwards.

The first vicar was William de Aston who took up his post in 1305, he was followed in 1349 by Henry de Molynton. Today very little remains of the early church apart from the chancel and tower with the rest constructed during the 18th and 19th centuries.

In the year 1538, St Oswald's was the site of the wedding of Robert Barre and Elizabeth Rogerson. Robert was just three years old. To induce the child into getting married he was lured by his uncle to the church on the promise of an apple. Robert was held tightly in his uncle’s arms until the ceremony was over.

One notable table tomb in the graveyard standing outside the east window is that of Richard Coventry of Mollington. The church registers, which date back to 1562 record many other epitaphs copied from tombstones in the churchyard. Some of these are almost poetic in their detail. One such entry in the register reads, Samuel Lewis, died 1835 aged 19 years:

Sing and pray without delay,

You do not know the time,

For I was one that was soon gone,

And cut off in my prime.

During the reign of Elizabeth, the village of Backford was once again acquired, this time by Henry Birkenhead of Huxley. The nearby old hall was the residence of the family from 1605, being rebuilt once again in the 18th century when it passed by descent to the Clegg family.

Things to look out for

Backford Hall, rebuilt in 1863 under the instruction of Lt. Col. Edward Holt Clegg

St Oswald’s Church once gifted to the Priory of Birkenhead by the Barons of Dunham

The carved sandstone tomb-chest of Richard Coventry of Mollington standing outside the east window of the church



