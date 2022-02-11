6 great walks in and around Stoud
- Credit: Kevan Manwaring
Geographically, the Stroud's location on the western escarpment of the Cotswold Hills and at the meeting point of the Five Valleys, makes it a perfect base for countryside walking.
As a walking destination, the market town is well served by the Cotswold Way that makes its 102 mile route from Chipping Campden to the city of Bath in Somerset.
There is a great woodland circuit, taking in the national trail near Cranham to the north of Stroud and another passing through Selsley Common and the Stroudwater Canal to the south.
The numerous nearby nature reserves such as Swifts Hill, Laurie Lee Wood and Snows Farm are the perfect destinations for plants and wildlife lovers throughout the year.
Below is a selection of walks from our archive that all begin within a few miles from the centre of Stroud.
Stratford Park to Edge village
0 miles from Stroud
This walk was compiled as a kind of personal literary pilgrimage to Jay Ramsay, a major figure in Stroud's modern arts scene. We start at the Museum in the Park, the town’s unofficial poetic hub; then on to leafy enclave of Hawkwood College, before passing by the beautiful church of St John the Baptist’s in Edge.
Click here to view the details of the Edge village walk
Paganhill and Randwick
1 miles from Stroud
Paganhill is now considered a suburb of Stroud, we take a walk around the village famous for its massive maypole and onto Randwick on the edge of the Cotswolds, exploring tales of fairy folk and hidden treasure.
Click here to view the details of the Paganhill walk
Nether Lypiatt
2 miles from Stroud
The etymology of the word ‘Lypiatt’ is thought by some to mean ‘leapgate’ – or ‘stile’, so this would make it an appropriate location for a walk in the country. We head to Nether Lypiatt Manor that sits on the top of a hill above Stroud for a three mile walk.
Click here to view the details of the Nether Lypiatt walk
Nailsworth and Minchinhampton Common
5 miles from Stroud
We head south down the A46 to market town of Nailsworth where we explore look at the connections with Welsh poet and writer, WH Davies before heading out to enjoy the views of Minchinhampton Common.
Click here to view the details of the Minchinhampton Common walk
Oakridge and Sapperton
6 miles from Stroud
This ventures deeper into the centre of the Cotswolds to the village of Oakridge near the Thames and Severn and Canal, which you pass by on before you reach Sapperton and then crossing the River Frome and touching the edge of Siccaridge Woods.
Click here to view the details of the Oakridge and Sapperton walk
Sheepscombe and Painswick Beacon
6 miles from Stroud
You can see Stroud from the top of Painswick Beacon, along with the Severn Valley, the Malvern Hills and even the Brecon Beacons on a clear day. This walk from the village of Sheepscombe involves an ascent of almost 400 feet in total, but the ultimate reward is the views from the top.
Click here to view the details of the Painswick Beacon walk
All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We recommend you refer to an up to date OS map before you set off to plot your route.