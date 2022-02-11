6 great walks in and around Stoud

Geographically, the Stroud's location on the western escarpment of the Cotswold Hills and at the meeting point of the Five Valleys, makes it a perfect base for countryside walking.

As a walking destination, the market town is well served by the Cotswold Way that makes its 102 mile route from Chipping Campden to the city of Bath in Somerset.

There is a great woodland circuit, taking in the national trail near Cranham to the north of Stroud and another passing through Selsley Common and the Stroudwater Canal to the south.

The numerous nearby nature reserves such as Swifts Hill, Laurie Lee Wood and Snows Farm are the perfect destinations for plants and wildlife lovers throughout the year.

Below is a selection of walks from our archive that all begin within a few miles from the centre of Stroud.

King's Mill - Credit: Kevan Manwaring

Stratford Park to Edge village

0 miles from Stroud

This walk was compiled as a kind of personal literary pilgrimage to Jay Ramsay, a major figure in Stroud's modern arts scene. We start at the Museum in the Park, the town’s unofficial poetic hub; then on to leafy enclave of Hawkwood College, before passing by the beautiful church of St John the Baptist’s in Edge.

Click here to view the details of the Edge village walk

Where the maypole once stood - Credit: Kirsty Hartsiotis

Paganhill and Randwick

1 miles from Stroud

Paganhill is now considered a suburb of Stroud, we take a walk around the village famous for its massive maypole and onto Randwick on the edge of the Cotswolds, exploring tales of fairy folk and hidden treasure.

Click here to view the details of the Paganhill walk



Looking out across Stroud and the River Severn. On a good day you can see as far as Sugar Loaf and the Brecon Beacons - Credit: Kirsty Hartsiotis

Nether Lypiatt

2 miles from Stroud

The etymology of the word ‘Lypiatt’ is thought by some to mean ‘leapgate’ – or ‘stile’, so this would make it an appropriate location for a walk in the country. We head to Nether Lypiatt Manor that sits on the top of a hill above Stroud for a three mile walk.

Click here to view the details of the Nether Lypiatt walk



Morning mist over Nailsworth (c) Martin Fowler / Shutterstock - Credit: Archant

Nailsworth and Minchinhampton Common

5 miles from Stroud

We head south down the A46 to market town of Nailsworth where we explore look at the connections with Welsh poet and writer, WH Davies before heading out to enjoy the views of Minchinhampton Common.

Click here to view the details of the Minchinhampton Common walk



Sapperton Tunnel - Credit: Kevan Manwaring

Oakridge and Sapperton

6 miles from Stroud

This ventures deeper into the centre of the Cotswolds to the village of Oakridge near the Thames and Severn and Canal, which you pass by on before you reach Sapperton and then crossing the River Frome and touching the edge of Siccaridge Woods.

Click here to view the details of the Oakridge and Sapperton walk



Sheepscombe - Credit: Kevan Manwaring

Sheepscombe and Painswick Beacon

6 miles from Stroud

You can see Stroud from the top of Painswick Beacon, along with the Severn Valley, the Malvern Hills and even the Brecon Beacons on a clear day. This walk from the village of Sheepscombe involves an ascent of almost 400 feet in total, but the ultimate reward is the views from the top.

Click here to view the details of the Painswick Beacon walk



All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We recommend you refer to an up to date OS map before you set off to plot your route.

