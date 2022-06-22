5 stunning summer walks in Sussex
- Credit: Neil / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)
With days at their longest, Summer is perhaps the best season to explore Sussex on foot and to make it a little easier for you here are 5 stunning summer walks to explore.
Chidham Peninsula
Refresh yourself with a stunning waterside walk that offers expansive views of the Bosham and Thorney channels and towards Chichester Harbour.
Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/walks/chidham-peninsula
Alexandra Park
Take a leisurely stroll around this Victorian park in the height of summer for a beautiful atmosphere. Also, anyone with a deep love for trees will not want to miss the opportunity to see the park's rare collection of trees in their full majesty.
South Downs National Park
With spectacular views from the undulating landscape of the South Downs, any walk in this National Park is certain to be a spectacular summer walk. You can frolic among wildflowers and escape from the hustle and bustle of life without having to travel hours and hours.
Mill Hill Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/south-downs-park-rangers-favourite-walks-sussex
Knepp Wildland
Knepp Wildland is a key re-wilding project that started all the way back in 2001 and makes for a perfect walk any time of the year but perhaps so most during the summer months when the undisturbed countryside is bustling with wildlife.
Walk details: www.kneppwildland.walking_map.pdf
Most Read
- 1 Castle Carr - Yorkshire’s mysterious hidden garden
- 2 13 of the prettiest beaches in Suffolk
- 3 The Best Beer Gardens in Hertfordshire
- 4 A true Kingsholm legend
- 5 Win a Dunlopillo king size diamond mattress worth £2,500 from Peter Betteridge
- 6 Mother and daughter team Mavis and Michelle Ackerley hunting Dirty Rotten Scammers
- 7 5 beautiful beaches near to Surrey
- 8 Win a relaxing four-day retreat in Devon, plus other goodies
- 9 Breathtaking places in Devon to watch the sun rise
- 10 Win a bumper prize of Devon’s best food and drink
North Stoke and South Stoke riverside walk
Wander alongside the meandering River Arun on their beautiful walk that takes you through both North Stoke and South Stoke.
Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/walks/north-and-south-stoke
Read more of the best Sussex content here:
8 fabulous festivals in Sussex you won't want to miss this summer
Blue Flag Beaches 2022: 4 outstanding Sussex beaches to visit
14 unmissable open-air theatre productions in Sussex this summer
Find out how you could possibly win £250 in the South Downs National Park photo competition