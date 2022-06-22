5 stunning summer walks in Sussex

With days at their longest, Summer is perhaps the best season to explore Sussex on foot and to make it a little easier for you here are 5 stunning summer walks to explore.

Chidham Peninsula

Refresh yourself with a stunning waterside walk that offers expansive views of the Bosham and Thorney channels and towards Chichester Harbour.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/walks/chidham-peninsula





Alexandra Park

Take a leisurely stroll around this Victorian park in the height of summer for a beautiful atmosphere. Also, anyone with a deep love for trees will not want to miss the opportunity to see the park's rare collection of trees in their full majesty.





South Downs National Park

With spectacular views from the undulating landscape of the South Downs, any walk in this National Park is certain to be a spectacular summer walk. You can frolic among wildflowers and escape from the hustle and bustle of life without having to travel hours and hours.

Mill Hill Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/south-downs-park-rangers-favourite-walks-sussex





Knepp Wildland

Knepp Wildland is a key re-wilding project that started all the way back in 2001 and makes for a perfect walk any time of the year but perhaps so most during the summer months when the undisturbed countryside is bustling with wildlife.

Walk details: www.kneppwildland.walking_map.pdf





North Stoke and South Stoke riverside walk

Wander alongside the meandering River Arun on their beautiful walk that takes you through both North Stoke and South Stoke.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/walks/north-and-south-stoke





