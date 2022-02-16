Surrey walk: A two-hour ramble around Epsom Downs and Langley Vale 

Soak up the stunning views on a stroll around Epsom racecourse and onwards to the Woodland Trust site at Langley Vale. Words and photos: Chris Howard and Ken Bare

The route

1. From the Down Keepers Hut car park, cross over the race track onto the wide open common and turn immediately right towards the large white Grandstand buildings.



2. As you come level with the main Grandstand building look for a fork in the path. Take the left path by a wooden marker post onto a wide sandy path which heads down the slope. Stay on this path ignoring all turnings to the left until you reach the bottom of the hill.

Woodland Trust sign at Langley Vale - Credit: Chris Howard and Ken Bare



3. At this fork, bear right following the path closest to the road. You will quickly enter a small woodland. At a Y-junction take the right fork, through a barrier and out onto Langley Vale Road. Turn left onto the pavement beside the road. Cross Rosebery Road and Grosvenor Road. Pass a General Store and Petrol Station and continue on to the bottom of the hill.



4. Turn left at the access track to Langley Vale Farm and then immediately right onto a bridleway. Immediately look for a gap in the hedge to take you onto a footpath running parallel to the bridleway up the hill. Follow this footpath ignoring a cross path by roadside traffic lights on your right. Continue on past a pylon, following the fence line on your left.



5. Turn left at the end of the fence line. You will see a large wooden sculpture (called ‘Witness’) ahead of you in the distance. Follow this wide path towards the sculpture. Take a detour to the right to discover newly planted woodlands and a set of sandstone sculptures of soldiers. At the top of the hill bear left back towards to main path.



6. Turn right when you re-join the main path and go through a gateway. Once through the gate turn left at the Community Orchard and then right at the end of the deer fence.



7. At the end of the orchard turn left through a gateway, where the path bends to the right. Pass through a hedgerow and turn immediately left down the hillside, with a wooden gate ahead of you.



8. Turn right before the gate through an avenue of young trees with wooden tree guards. Follow this path all the way to the bottom of the hill and pass through a kissing gate where you meet a wide (often muddy) path.

9. Turn left and follow this wide track. At the next junction turn left and immediately right up a gentle slope. You will soon come out onto the Epsom racecourse area again with white railings ahead of you. Continue up the hill. The first 300m are quite steep. Ignore the dirt gallops to your right, stay on the path through a wood. Pass a notice board on your left marked ‘The Warren’.



10. At a crossroads at the top of the hill continue straight ahead. At the next fork take the left path onto the ‘Bike and Hike’ marked trail. Keep going straight ahead and you will reach white railings marking the racing circuit. The main Grandstand buildings can be seen in the distance slightly to your left. Continue ahead across the Epsom Downs back to your start point.

Map of the walk around Epsom Downs and Langley Vale - Credit: © Crown copyright 2021 Ordnance Survey. Media 015/21 Woodland Trust sign at Langley Vale 1 2 3 4 5



Special Note: Due to the presence of race horses being exercised across the area, local regulations require all dogs to be kept on leads between 6am and noon. Please observe this restriction to avoid the risk of accidents.

Compass points

Start: The Hut carpark, Tattenham Corner Road, Epsom.

Postcode for Sat Nav: KT18 5PP.

Parking: Free parking.

Toilets: No.

Grid ref: TQ223583.

What3 words: ///just.rents.tell

Length of walk: 6km (3.7 miles). Allow two hours.

Public transport: The station at Tattenham Corner was built to serve the Epsom Downs Racecourse. There is also a railway terminus at Epsom Downs, about 2km north of the racecourse. Epsom station is a significant distance away from the start point of this walk but buses 460 and 480 run from Epsom Town Centre and stop at Tattenham Corner Station.

Food and drink: Epsom Downs Tea Hut is just across the road from the start point. The local area is also served by a number of pubs including The Derby Arms, The Rubbing House and Tattenham Corner Beefeater.



Fast facts

✔ The Epsom Downs area of chalk upland forms part of the North Downs. Since 1984, the area has been managed by the Epsom and Walton Downs Conservators, which consists of Epsom & Ewell borough councillors, representatives of the Epsom Downs Racecourse and one from the racehorse trainers. They are responsible for the maintenance and control of the Downs and the cost of this is split between them.



✔ The first recorded race at Epsom Downs was in 1661, although racing is believed to have taken place even earlier in the century. The course is probably best known for The Derby and The Oaks, although a full programme of racing and other events takes place during the year. The racecourse is owned by The Jockey Club. For many years, the surrounding area has been home to numerous important racing stables and horses being exercised on the Gallops are a regular daily sight.

World War I Centenary Wood created by the Woodland Trust - Credit: Chris Howard and Ken Bare



✔ Langley Vale Centenary Wood is one of four woods across the UK planted by the Woodland Trust to commemorate the centenary of World War I (WWI). It spreads over 640 hectares and since 2014 the Trust, working with various organisations including local schools, has planted over 150,000 trees to create new woodland next to the existing ancient woodland.



✔ During WWI, Langley Vale was the site of Tadworth Camp, where new recruits were trained in the basics of trench warfare, how to shoot rifles and how to protect themselves from a gas attack. At its peak, 8,000 soldiers were billeted across eight camp sites in a vast sea of tents. The Regiment of Trees & Witness Sculpture was created as part of the WWI centenary celebrations to commemorate Lord Kitchener’s inspection of the troops in January 1915. Sandstone sculptures of soldiers have been erected in a grid of 80 trees.

Witness oak sculpture at Langley Vale - Credit: Chris Howard and Ken Bare



✔ 'Witness' by John Merrill was erected in Langley Vale Woodland site during 2021. It is constructed from about 35 pieces of oak, each six metres high and represents the desolate trees that stood in no-man’s land. It was inspired by Paul Nash’s war paintings that show the landscape of the Somme being bare, apart from the twisted forms of dead trees. Carved into the wood are extracts from seven poems written during WWI poets. This includes: ‘Lights Out’ by Edward Thomas, ‘Afterwards’ by Margaret Postgate and ‘Futility’ by Wilfred Owen.



✔ Your walk will take you alongside the Community Orchard where Sainsbury’s funded the planting of over 140 apple, pear, cherry and plum trees to create an orchard. This is a special site, where community groups are encouraged to get involved with pruning and maintaining the orchard as well as enjoying the harvest. Beyond the orchard is a section known as the Avenue of Cherry Trees, which commemorates Sainsbury’s employees who lost their lives during the conflict.

Winter hedgerow at Langley Vale - Credit: Chris Howard and Ken Bare



