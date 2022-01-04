5 walks to enjoy in Sussex this winter

Head outside this winter to get your daily dose of vitamin D and a boost to your mental health with these beautiful walks around Sussex.

East Hill and Saddlescombe

Stunning downland vistas and a chance to spot the famous Jack and Jill Windmills make this South Downs walk an essential route to add to your roster, especially if taken during sunrise or sunset as the colours on display across the sky at these times is truly magical.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/south-downs-walk-east-hill-and-saddlescombe

Seaford Head

A view of the Coastguard Cottages at Seaford, towards Seven Sisters - Credit: Alexey Fedoren/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Seven Sisters Cliffs are one of the most sublime features of the south coast, and any walk that takes in such an iconic and magnificent piece of the countries natural landscape is a winner. This walk can be taken at any time of year, but it will be relatively peaceful during the cold winter months, and the sea breeze is also rather invigorating.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/winter-walk-at-seaford-head-sussex

Ashdown Forest

Heathland is one of our most threatened habitats, and Ashdown Forest contains the largest area of lowland heath in the southeast, with its own unique ecology. Explore this remarkable landscape through a walk near Duddleswell.

And for a proper forest expedition, take a turn around Chelwood Vachery, where you'll find a folly bridge and a fairy cottage in the woodlands.

Duddleswell walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/sussex-walk-ashdown-forest-duddleswell

Chelwood Vachery walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/chelwood-vachery-walk

A historical walk around Arundel

View over St Wilfrid's Priory to Arundel Castle. - Credit: Deirdre Huston

Arundel is one of the prettiest towns in West Sussex, and its enchanting fairytale Castle stands tall upon the hill and is the perfect starting point for this winter ramble.

Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/walks/walks-in-arundel-west-sussex

Sheffield Park and Garden

Beautiful at any time of year, Sheffield Park and Garden becomes a dramatic landscape to marvel at during winter. Frost tipped grass, light beaming through naked branches, and woolly sheep braving the cold are just some of the sights to see.

More details: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/winter-walks-at-sheffield-park-and-garden

