5 walks to enjoy in Sussex this winter
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Head outside this winter to get your daily dose of vitamin D and a boost to your mental health with these beautiful walks around Sussex.
East Hill and Saddlescombe
Stunning downland vistas and a chance to spot the famous Jack and Jill Windmills make this South Downs walk an essential route to add to your roster, especially if taken during sunrise or sunset as the colours on display across the sky at these times is truly magical.
Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/south-downs-walk-east-hill-and-saddlescombe
Seaford Head
The Seven Sisters Cliffs are one of the most sublime features of the south coast, and any walk that takes in such an iconic and magnificent piece of the countries natural landscape is a winner. This walk can be taken at any time of year, but it will be relatively peaceful during the cold winter months, and the sea breeze is also rather invigorating.
Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/winter-walk-at-seaford-head-sussex
Ashdown Forest
Heathland is one of our most threatened habitats, and Ashdown Forest contains the largest area of lowland heath in the southeast, with its own unique ecology. Explore this remarkable landscape through a walk near Duddleswell.
Most Read
- 1 Everything you need to know about Sarah Beeny's move to Somerset
- 2 Everything you need to know about the new Railway Children film
- 3 Win a relaxing spa stay for two at The QHotels Collection
- 4 Win a premium gift box of Wagyu beef from Worstead Estate
- 5 Win a tropical trip for two to Mauritius
- 6 8 great family walks in the North West
- 7 Things you may not know about Sarah Beeny's New Life In The Country
- 8 20 of the best restaurants in Hertfordshire
- 9 10 great hill walks in Cheshire
- 10 20 of the best restaurants in Essex
And for a proper forest expedition, take a turn around Chelwood Vachery, where you'll find a folly bridge and a fairy cottage in the woodlands.
Duddleswell walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/sussex-walk-ashdown-forest-duddleswell
Chelwood Vachery walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/chelwood-vachery-walk
A historical walk around Arundel
Arundel is one of the prettiest towns in West Sussex, and its enchanting fairytale Castle stands tall upon the hill and is the perfect starting point for this winter ramble.
Walk details: www.greatbritishlife.co.uk/things-to-do/walks/walks-in-arundel-west-sussex
Sheffield Park and Garden
Beautiful at any time of year, Sheffield Park and Garden becomes a dramatic landscape to marvel at during winter. Frost tipped grass, light beaming through naked branches, and woolly sheep braving the cold are just some of the sights to see.
More details: www.nationaltrust.org.uk/winter-walks-at-sheffield-park-and-garden
Read more of the best Sussex content:
9 of the best independent bookshops in Sussex
5 things to do in the pretty Sussex town of Arundel