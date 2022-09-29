North York Moors walk - Sutton Bank and White Horse

One of Yorkshire's best views from Sutton Bank - James Herriot famously called it 'the finest in England' - who are we to argue? - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

There's reason to visit one of Yorkshire's best-loved views this autumn - it's the 700th anniversary of the Battle of Byland fought at Sutton Bank between Edward II of England and Robert I (‘the Bruce’) of Scotland during the Scottish Wars of Independence

1 Head south from the car park crossing the A170 with care. Follow gravel footpath towards the edge of the escarpment, immediately forking right to the map plinth viewpoint. Continue south along the bank top via the clear, broad Cleveland Way. Stay on this path passing the gliding club at Roulston Scar. Walk over the top of the white horse then descend steep steps to a car park.

2 Walk through the car park and into woodland to begin your return along the base of the escarpment. Bear right at a fork in paths then fork right and up railed steps back to the top. Repeat your outgoing route back to the car park.

3 After crossing the A170 just before the car park turn left down a gravel path, cross another road and re-join the Cleveland Way signed to Sneck Yates. Fork left through a stile heading for a fingerpost for a nature trail and public footpath. Descend steeply with care on a long, narrow, winding footpath to the lake.

4 At the lake turn right then at a three-way fingerpost turn right again and steeply up a sunken bridleway. It bears right to bring you out on top of the bank. Turn right and proceed along Whitestone Cliff back to the car park, at the end repeating a short stretch of the outgoing route.





Points of interest

This may not be the most original route in Yorkshire but now is an ideal time to walk or re-walk it. This autumn marks the 700th anniversary of the Battle of Byland fought at Sutton Bank between Edward II of England and Robert I (‘the Bruce’) of Scotland during the Scottish Wars of Independence.

The figure of eight route encompasses the three main features of Sutton Bank: the escarpment with stunning views over the Vale of York, the Kilburn white horse and Gormire Lake, one of just four natural lakes in our county. Curiously, no water course enters or issues from the lake which was formed by glacial meltwater at the end of the last Ice Age. The theory is that it’s fed by an underground spring and drained through a channel below.

Gormire Lake looking up to Whitestone Cliff - Credit: Paul Kirkwood

The lake lies within the Gormire site of special scientific interest that also includes Garbutt Wood, a nature reserve and fine example of semi-natural broadleaved woodland operated by the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust. Look out for bullfinch and treecreeper. Sandstone was quarried from below the cliff for use as railway sleepers until 1840.

The most northerly turf-cut white horse in the UK, the Kilburn white horse was created in 1857 by the village schoolmaster and his pupils.





Notes: Gormire Lake is privately owned. Swimming is prohibited and its north-western bank is off limits. Sutton Bank gets very busy at peak times.





Eat here

Sutton Bank Visitor Centre - Credit: chris-j-parker/yorkshire.com

Park Life Café, Sutton Bank Visitor Centre. Menu includes Wensleydale macaroni cheese, soups, toasties, pizzas, autumn spiced hot chocolate and plant-based burgers. Plenty of space to sit outside and watch birds at feeders. facebook.com/parklifecafesuttonbank

The Carpenter's Arms, Felixkirk - a gourmet stop off - Credit: The Carpenters Arms/Provenance Inns

Carpenters Arms, Felixkirk. Highly reputed, award winning village pub five miles west of Sutton Bank. Fruit and vegetables sourced from its own kitchen garden. Mains between £15 and £20 include vegan mezze platter and Yorkshire wagyu burger. thecarpentersarmsfelixkirk.com.

Compass points



Start/finish: Postcode YO7 2EH, grid ref SE515830.

Time/distance: 3 hours/8.9km.

Accessibility: Two very steep climbs and descents. Easy navigation.

Map: OS Explorer 26 North York Moors western area and OS Landranger 100 Malton & Pickering

Parking: Sutton Bank National Park Centre (charge).

Map link: https://explore.osmaps.com/route/12588097/gormire-lake?lat=54.237541&lon=-1.231055&zoom=13.5756&overlays=&style=Standard&type=2d&placesCategory=



