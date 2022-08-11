Magazines Subscribe Gift Subscriptions Things To Do Food And Drink Travel Lifestyle Homes and Gardens People Competitions
Take a walk through the Lancashire Life woodland

Paul Mackenzie

Published: 12:04 PM August 11, 2022
Walking in the Lancashire Life woodland

Walking in the Lancashire Life woodland - Credit: John Lenehan

We’re going for a walk and we’d love it if you could join us. We’ll be taking a guided walk through the Lancashire Life woodland at Brockholes Nature Reserve in the morning on October 6 with staff from the Lancashire Wildlife Trust. 

The reserve, beside junction 31 on the M6 at Preston, was created after the closure of the huge sand and gravel quarry left a series of lakes. The land and lakes were bought in 2007 by the Wildlife Trust for Lancashire, Manchester and North Merseyside. The reserve was opened to the public in 2011. 

There are over 250 acres of trails and hides designed to observe the many species of birds and animals in the woods and around the lakes. 

Our walk will be a chance to explore the woodlands in autumn, and to learn from Wildlife Trust experts about the fascinating range of flora and fauna that can be found there. We’ll be out for about two hours before we return to the floating visitor centre. 

Places are strictly limited, so register your interest now by emailing lancashirelifeevents@archant.co.uk and letting us know how many places you would like.

