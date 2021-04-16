7 great walks near Tarporley

Published: 9:00 AM April 16, 2021 Updated: 9:03 AM April 16, 2021

Tarporley is perfectly located to enjoy the Sandstone Trail and the Peckforton Hills, here’s a selection of walks from our archives that all set of just a few miles from the pretty village.

Horse rider on Pudding Lane by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Tarporley and the Sandstone Trail

0 miles from Tarporley

This walk takes us south, out of Tarporley, picking up the Sandstone Trail to head north and looping back to the centre of the village.

Click here to view the details of the Sandstone Trail walk



We have a new circular walk from Tarporley in our April/May 2021 issue. On sale 23rd April.

The entrance to Beeston Castle by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Beeston and Peckforton

3 miles from Tarporley

Our circuit takes us from Beeston, into the Peckforton Estate and on to the famous The Pheasant Inn in Higher Burwardsley before coming back around the other side of Peckforton's hill.

Click here to view the details of the Beeston and Peckforton walk





Budworth Pool by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Little Budworth Circular

4 miles from Tarporley

Set off from Little Budworth, for a circular ramble through farmland and forest, with the odd glimpse of Oulton Park thrown in.

Click here to view the details of the Little Budworth walk





Pond at Bunbury Mill by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Bunbury

4 miles from Tarporley

St Boniface Church - a Grade I listed building is worth a visit before you set off from the centre of Bunbury on this short three mile walk.

Click here to view the details of the Bunbury walk





Kelsall by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Kelsall and Willington

4.5 miles from Tarporley

Set off from the centre of Kelsall and head towards a little spot of Alpine beauty in the form of Little Switzerland, before taking in a section of the Eddisbury Way.

Click here to view the details of the Kelsall walk





Delamere Forest by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Delamere Forest and Old Pale Hill

6 miles from Tarporley

Ascend Old Pale Hill in Delamere and enjoy some great views taking in the Delamere Way and Blakemere.

Click here to view the details of the Delamere Forest walk





En route to Raw Head Hill near Burwardsley, by Paul Taylor - Credit: Archant

Burwardsley

6 miles from Tarporley

As well as castles, look out for rustlings in the undergrowth as you enjoy this walk through Burwardsley, another walk following a section of the Sandstone Trail.

Click here to view the details of the Burwardsley walk

All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.