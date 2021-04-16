7 great walks near Tarporley
Tarporley is perfectly located to enjoy the Sandstone Trail and the Peckforton Hills, here’s a selection of walks from our archives that all set of just a few miles from the pretty village.
Tarporley and the Sandstone Trail
0 miles from Tarporley
This walk takes us south, out of Tarporley, picking up the Sandstone Trail to head north and looping back to the centre of the village.
Click here to view the details of the Sandstone Trail walk
We have a new circular walk from Tarporley in our April/May 2021 issue. On sale 23rd April.
Beeston and Peckforton
3 miles from Tarporley
Our circuit takes us from Beeston, into the Peckforton Estate and on to the famous The Pheasant Inn in Higher Burwardsley before coming back around the other side of Peckforton's hill.
Click here to view the details of the Beeston and Peckforton walk
Little Budworth Circular
4 miles from Tarporley
Set off from Little Budworth, for a circular ramble through farmland and forest, with the odd glimpse of Oulton Park thrown in.
Click here to view the details of the Little Budworth walk
Bunbury
4 miles from Tarporley
St Boniface Church - a Grade I listed building is worth a visit before you set off from the centre of Bunbury on this short three mile walk.
Click here to view the details of the Bunbury walk
Kelsall and Willington
4.5 miles from Tarporley
Set off from the centre of Kelsall and head towards a little spot of Alpine beauty in the form of Little Switzerland, before taking in a section of the Eddisbury Way.
Click here to view the details of the Kelsall walk
Delamere Forest and Old Pale Hill
6 miles from Tarporley
Ascend Old Pale Hill in Delamere and enjoy some great views taking in the Delamere Way and Blakemere.
Click here to view the details of the Delamere Forest walk
Burwardsley
6 miles from Tarporley
As well as castles, look out for rustlings in the undergrowth as you enjoy this walk through Burwardsley, another walk following a section of the Sandstone Trail.
Click here to view the details of the Burwardsley walk
All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.