16 egg-cellent Easter trails and egg hunts in Cornwall
- Credit: Jill Wellington, Pexels
This Easter, there are plenty of opportunities to get out in nature with the kids.
One of the signs that spring is upon us is the arrival of Easter. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 17th and is the perfect excuse to get outdoors with your children or grandkids. Why not get into the spirit of the season with an Easter Trail, carefully curated to amaze kids with nature - and reward them with a delicious prize at the end!
This April, head over to one of these 16 excellent trails and enjoy the natural world as a family.
Antony
When: April 12th - 21st
Where: Torpoint, PL11 2QA
Price: £3
Most Read
- 1 Family fun in Hertfordshire this Easter 2022
- 2 Devon is the star of new reality TV show The Simpler Life
- 3 Anton Du Beke: 'I don't know if I'll return to Strictly this year'
- 4 Exclusive interview: Why George Clooney is a fan of Derby County
- 5 The first look at the Burning Man exhibition in the Chatsworth Estate
- 6 Hertfordshire's best Sunday roasts
- 7 Exciting Easter egg hunts in Kent 2022
- 8 The Sussex Choir being prescribed on the NHS to help new mums
- 9 Win a Devonshire gin-making class for 10 people worth £500
- 10 20 of the best places to eat out in St Ives
Bodmin Jail
When: April 5th - 24th
Where: Berrycoombe Road, Bodmin, PL31 2NR
Price: Included in admission
Camel Creek
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: Tredinnick, Wadebridge, PL27 7RA
Price: Included in admission
Cotehele
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: St Dominick, near Saltash, PL12 6TA
Price: £3
Eden Project
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: Bodelva, PL24 2SG
Price: Most activities included in admission
Glendurgan
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: Mawnan Smith, near Falmouth, TR11 5JZ
Price: £3
Godolphin
When: April 2nd - 24th
Where: Godolphin Cross, Helston, TR13 9RE
Price: £3
Lanhydrock
When: April 9th - 18th
Where: Bodmin, PL30 4AB
Price: £3
Lost Gardens of Heligan
When: April 9th
Where: Pentewan, St.Austell, PL26 6EN
Price: Included in admission
Paradise Park
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: Hayle, TR27 4HY
Price: Included in admission
Pendennis Castle
When: April 2nd - 24th
Where: Falmouth, TR11 4LP
Price: £1.50
Pentire
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: near Polzeath
Price: £3
Trelissick
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: Feock, near Truro, TR3 6QL
Price: £3
Tregwainton
When: April 10th - 24th
Where: Madron, near Penzance, TR20 8RZ
Price: £3
Trerice
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: Kestle Mill, near Newquay, TR8 4PG
Price: £3
Wheal Martyn
When: April 11th - 21st
Where: Carthew, St Austell, PL26 8XG
Price: £1 - £3.50 depending on activity