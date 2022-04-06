16 egg-cellent Easter trails and egg hunts in Cornwall

The Easter holidays are just around the corner - Credit: Jill Wellington, Pexels

This Easter, there are plenty of opportunities to get out in nature with the kids.

One of the signs that spring is upon us is the arrival of Easter. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 17th and is the perfect excuse to get outdoors with your children or grandkids. Why not get into the spirit of the season with an Easter Trail, carefully curated to amaze kids with nature - and reward them with a delicious prize at the end!

This April, head over to one of these 16 excellent trails and enjoy the natural world as a family.

Antony

When: April 12th - 21st

Where: Torpoint, PL11 2QA

Price: £3

Bodmin Jail

When: April 5th - 24th

Where: Berrycoombe Road, Bodmin, PL31 2NR

Price: Included in admission

Camel Creek

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: Tredinnick, Wadebridge, PL27 7RA

Price: Included in admission

Cotehele

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: St Dominick, near Saltash, PL12 6TA

Price: £3

Eden Project

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: Bodelva, PL24 2SG

Price: Most activities included in admission

Enjoy an Easter trail or egg hunt this spring - Credit: Leodgario Pescador, Unsplash

Glendurgan

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: Mawnan Smith, near Falmouth, TR11 5JZ

Price: £3

Godolphin

When: April 2nd - 24th

Where: Godolphin Cross, Helston, TR13 9RE

Price: £3

Lanhydrock

When: April 9th - 18th

Where: Bodmin, PL30 4AB

Price: £3

Lost Gardens of Heligan

When: April 9th

Where: Pentewan, St.Austell, PL26 6EN

Price: Included in admission

Paradise Park

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: Hayle, TR27 4HY

Price: Included in admission

Enjoy the spring this Easter - Credit: Polina Zimmerman, Pexels

Pendennis Castle

When: April 2nd - 24th

Where: Falmouth, TR11 4LP

Price: £1.50

Pentire

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: near Polzeath

Price: £3

Trelissick

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: Feock, near Truro, TR3 6QL

Price: £3

Tregwainton

When: April 10th - 24th

Where: Madron, near Penzance, TR20 8RZ

Price: £3

Trerice

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: Kestle Mill, near Newquay, TR8 4PG

Price: £3

Wheal Martyn

When: April 11th - 21st

Where: Carthew, St Austell, PL26 8XG

Price: £1 - £3.50 depending on activity

