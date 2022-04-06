25 egg-cellent Easter trails and egg hunts in Devon
This Easter, there are plenty of opportunities to get out in nature with the kids.
One of the signs that spring is upon us is the arrival of Easter. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 17th and is the perfect excuse to get outdoors with your children or grandkids. Why not get into the spirit of the season with an Easter Trail, carefully curated to amaze kids with nature - and reward them with a delicious prize at the end!
This April, head over to one of these 25 excellent trails and enjoy the natural world as a family.
Arlington Court
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: Arlington, near Barnstaple, EX31 4LP
Price: £3
Babbacombe Model Village
When: April 2nd - 24th
Where: Hampton Avenue, Babbacombe, Torquay, TQ1 3LA
Price: Free
Bear Town
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: Westcott, Cullompton, EX15 1RZ
Price: Included in admission
Buckland Abbey
When: April 9th - 22nd
Where: Yelverton, PL20 6EY
Price: £3
Castle Drogo
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: Drewsteignton, near Exeter, EX6 6PB
Price: £3
Clovelly Village
When: April 4th - 18th
Where: near Bideford, EX39 5TA
Price: Included in admission
Coleton Fishacre
When: April 2nd - 18th
Where: Brownstone Road, Kingswear, TQ6 0EQ
Price: £3
Coldharbour Mill
When: April 18th
Where: Uffculme, Cullompton, EX15 3EE
Price: Included in admission
Crealy Theme Park and Resort
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: Sidmouth Road, Exeter, EX5 1DR
Price: Included in admission
Dartmoor Zoo
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: Sparkwell, Plymouth, PL7 5DG
Price: £2
Greenway
When: April 2nd - 18th
Where: Greenway Road, Galmpton, near Brixham, TQ5 0ES
Price: £3
Hartland Abbey and Gardens
When: April 17th - 18th
Where: Hartland, Bideford, EX39 6DT
Price: Included in admission
Kents Cavern
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: Ilsham Road, Torquay, TQ1 2JF
Price: Included in admission
Killerton
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: Broadclyst, Exeter, EX5 3LE
Price: £3
Milky Way Adventure Park
When: April 9th - 22nd
Where: Higher Clovelly, Bideford, X39 5RY
Price: Included in admission
The Miniature Pony Centre
When: Various dates through Easter holidays
Where: Wormhill Farm, Newton Abbot, TQ13 8RG
Price: Included in admission, pony rides: £2.50
Mount Edgcumbe
When: April 10th
Where: Cremyll, Torpoint, PL10 1HZ
Price: Included in admission
Paint Pots of Devon
When: April 8th - 24th
Where: The Creedy Centre, Crediton, EX17 3LG
Price: £1
Pecorama
When: April 15th - 16th
Where: Underleys, Beer, EX12 3NA
Price: Included in Admission
Powderham Castle
When: April 10th - 24th
Where: Kenton, Exeter, EX6 8JQ
Price: Included in admission
RHS Rosemoor
When: April 9th - 24th
Where: Great Torrington, Rosemoor, EX38 8PH
Price: Included in admission
Tamar Trails
When: April 2nd - 24th
Where: Gulworthy, Tavistock, PL19 8JE
Price: £2
Torquay Museum
When: April 2nd - 20th
Where: 529 Babbacombe Rd, Torquay, TQ1 1HG
Price: Included in admission
Woolacombe
When: April 8th - 24th
Where: Tourist Information Centre, The Esplanade, Woolacombe EX34 7DL
Price: £3
World of Country Life
When: April 11th - 22nd
Where: West Down Lane, Sandy Bay, Exmouth, EX8 5BY
Price: Included in admission