25 egg-cellent Easter trails and egg hunts in Devon

Enjoy an Easter trail or egg hunt this spring - Credit: Leodgario Pescador, Unsplash

This Easter, there are plenty of opportunities to get out in nature with the kids.

One of the signs that spring is upon us is the arrival of Easter. This year, Easter Sunday falls on April 17th and is the perfect excuse to get outdoors with your children or grandkids. Why not get into the spirit of the season with an Easter Trail, carefully curated to amaze kids with nature - and reward them with a delicious prize at the end!

This April, head over to one of these 25 excellent trails and enjoy the natural world as a family.

Arlington Court

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: Arlington, near Barnstaple, EX31 4LP

Price: £3

Babbacombe Model Village

When: April 2nd - 24th

Where: Hampton Avenue, Babbacombe, Torquay, TQ1 3LA

Price: Free

Bear Town

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: Westcott, Cullompton, EX15 1RZ

Price: Included in admission

Buckland Abbey

When: April 9th - 22nd

Where: Yelverton, PL20 6EY

Price: £3

Castle Drogo

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: Drewsteignton, near Exeter, EX6 6PB

Price: £3

Clovelly Village

When: April 4th - 18th

Where: near Bideford, EX39 5TA

Price: Included in admission

Coleton Fishacre

When: April 2nd - 18th

Where: Brownstone Road, Kingswear, TQ6 0EQ

Price: £3

Look out for the Easter Bunny! - Credit: Archant

Coldharbour Mill

When: April 18th

Where: Uffculme, Cullompton, EX15 3EE

Price: Included in admission

Crealy Theme Park and Resort

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: Sidmouth Road, Exeter, EX5 1DR

Price: Included in admission

Dartmoor Zoo

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: Sparkwell, Plymouth, PL7 5DG

Price: £2

Greenway

When: April 2nd - 18th

Where: Greenway Road, Galmpton, near Brixham, TQ5 0ES

Price: £3

Hartland Abbey and Gardens

When: April 17th - 18th

Where: Hartland, Bideford, EX39 6DT

Price: Included in admission

Kents Cavern

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: Ilsham Road, Torquay, TQ1 2JF

Price: Included in admission

Killerton

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: Broadclyst, Exeter, EX5 3LE

Price: £3

Milky Way Adventure Park

When: April 9th - 22nd

Where: Higher Clovelly, Bideford, X39 5RY

Price: Included in admission

Chocolate and nature are abound this Easter - Credit: George Dolgikh, Pexels

The Miniature Pony Centre

When: Various dates through Easter holidays

Where: Wormhill Farm, Newton Abbot, TQ13 8RG

Price: Included in admission, pony rides: £2.50

Mount Edgcumbe

When: April 10th

Where: Cremyll, Torpoint, PL10 1HZ

Price: Included in admission

Paint Pots of Devon

When: April 8th - 24th

Where: The Creedy Centre, Crediton, EX17 3LG

Price: £1

Pecorama

When: April 15th - 16th

Where: Underleys, Beer, EX12 3NA

Price: Included in Admission

Powderham Castle

When: April 10th - 24th

Where: Kenton, Exeter, EX6 8JQ

Price: Included in admission

RHS Rosemoor

When: April 9th - 24th

Where: Great Torrington, Rosemoor, EX38 8PH

Price: Included in admission

Tamar Trails

When: April 2nd - 24th

Where: Gulworthy, Tavistock, PL19 8JE

Price: £2

There is plenty to enjoy this Easter - Credit: Helena Lopes, Pexels

Torquay Museum

When: April 2nd - 20th

Where: 529 Babbacombe Rd, Torquay, TQ1 1HG

Price: Included in admission

Woolacombe

When: April 8th - 24th

Where: Tourist Information Centre, The Esplanade, Woolacombe EX34 7DL

Price: £3

World of Country Life

When: April 11th - 22nd

Where: West Down Lane, Sandy Bay, Exmouth, EX8 5BY

Price: Included in admission

