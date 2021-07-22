6 great walks near Tideswell

Published: 5:35 PM July 22, 2021 Updated: 5:38 PM July 22, 2021

Tideswell is famous for annual well dressings and the 14th century St. John the Baptist, widely regarded as the ‘Cathedral of the Peak’. It's located in the heart of the Peak District with numerous scenic walks on offer surrounding the village, a great alternative to nearby Buxton for a short walking break.

Market Square in Tideswell - Credit: Sally Mosley

Tideswell and Wheston

0 miles from Tideswell

After exploring the centre of Tideswell with the option of seeing inside the Cathedral of the Peak, this amble passes between a long succession of fields encompassed by mile upon mile of painstakingly erected drystone walls created from locally quarried limestone.

Click here to view the details of the Wheston walk



The approach to Miller's Dale station - Credit: Sally Mosley

Miller's Dale

2 miles from Tideswell

Beginning with a riverside amble beside the Wye, this walk gently ascends to White Peak upland to enjoy far- reaching views over a truly magnificent landscape. After passing through a succession of fields and stiles, the route then zig-zags steeply down a section of the Pennine Bridleway to finish with a stretch of easy walking along part of the famous Monsal Trail.

Click here to view the details of the MIller's Dale walk



Rough Side, a deep-cut dale of ash and hazel - Credit: Helen Moat

Wardlow, Rough Side and Coombs Dale

3 miles from Tideswell

This is a walk through a landscape of quarries, shafts, rakes and opencast workings, mostly returning to nature. It takes the rambler down through Rough Side.

Click here to view the details of the Wardlow walk



Old Dam Lane leading into Peak Forest - Credit: Sally Mosley

Rudyard Lake and Bradwell Moor

4 miles from Tideswell

Once part of the Royal Forest of the Peak, this landscape is now an undulating patchwork of fields with occasional belts and pockets of woodland.

Click here to view the details of the Bradwell walk



Tideswell Lane and distinctive Derbyshire drystone walls - Credit: Sally Mosley

Eyam and Coombs Dale

5 miles from Tideswell

This walk offers panoramic views over a counterpane of fields, open land and wooded dale where birds flit and wild flowers flourish. Walk through Eyam to discover its historic past. More up-to-date is a brief encounter with the busy main road and a little oasis of surviving Peak District industry.

Click here to view the details of the Eyam walk



Sheepwash Bridge, Ashford in the Water - Credit: Sally Mosley

Ashford-in-the-Water

6 miles from Tideswell

A classic Peak District walk setting off from the pretty village of Ashford-in-the-Water. During the walk you navigate a lit tunnel on the famous Monsal Trail, walk by the side of the Rive Wye and enjoy views from Monsal Head.

Click here to view the details of the Ashford-in-the-Water walk



All the routes were correct at the time of publication, over time access to certain parts of the walk may be subject to change. We advise you acquire a recent OS map of the area you plan to visit and confirm there are no major changes.