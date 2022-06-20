Trek the Cotswolds for Alzheimer’s Society

Alzheimer’s Society Trek26 Cotswolds 2022

Alzheimer’s Society is urging fundraisers to take on a new challenge in 2022 and join hundreds of people walking to stop dementia in its tracks at Trek26 Cotswolds.

By signing up to a 13- or 26-mile trek across the countryside on July 16, avid hikers and beginners alike can experience the ancient woodlands, wildflower meadows and historic Cotswold stone villages like they’ve never seen them before. There’s never been a more important time for people to don their walking boots and go the distance to raise vital funds for life-changing dementia support.

Alzheimer's Society funds research into the cause, care, cure and prevention of all types of dementia, committing to spend at least £100 million on research over the next decade, and is a founding partner of the UK Dementia Research Institute. The Society’s services, including the Dementia Connect support line, have been used over six million times since the start of the pandemic, but too many people are still facing dementia alone.

Money raised from Trek26 Cotswolds will help ensure that Alzheimer’s Society can reach those who need it most. Sign up or find out more at alzheimers.org.uk/Trek26

Money raised from Trek26 Cotswolds will help ensure that Alzheimer’s Society can reach those who need it most - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto



