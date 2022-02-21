5 charities that you can support through walking

If you're looking to get out walking in March, then doing so with the goal raising money for charity in mind, might just be the motivation that you need.

A number of UK charities are running walk challenges throughout the month as they look to raise the vital funds to enable them to continue to provide the vital services and support that are helping millions of people every year.

Below is just a small selection of prominent organisations running the challenges. They have set up Facebook groups where you can be part of their fundraising community, set up a giving page for your social media and in some cases, and in some cases, you get a free t-shirt to commemorate your efforts.

Cancer Research - Cancer charity

10,000 steps a day

Cancer Research was founded twenty years ago, a merger between to existing charities (Imperial Cancer Research Fund and The Cancer Research Campaign)

The charity funds the work of over 4,000 researchers, doctors and nurses throughout the UK, supports over 200 clinical trials and studies cancer and cancer risk in over a million people in the UK

Walk All Over Cancer involves walking 10,000 steps every day in March to raise money for life-saving research. You get a free t-shirt, access to a Facebook community, a Digital Fundraising Pack and your own Giving Page.

www.cancerresearchuk.org/get-involved/find-an-event/walk-all-over-cancer

Mind - Mental Health charity

100 miles in a month

Mind was founded in 1946 as the National Association for Mental Health. Their aim is to provide support and advice to people with mental health problems, as well as raising the public's awareness and understanding of issues relating to mental health.

From 2020 and 2021, their mental health information was accessed over 20.7 million times.

The 100 Miles in March for Mind is not strictly a walking challenge, you can complete the distance in whichever method you like; Run. Walk. Cycle. Or a bit of each, inside or outside.

Join their Facebook group and register for your free t-shirt and mile marker.

www.mind.org.uk/get-involved/donate-or-fundraise/take-on-an-active-challenge/100-miles-in-march

Samaritans - Emotional support charity

310,000 steps in a month

Founded in 1953, The Samaritans aims to provide emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, struggling to cope, or at risk of suicide throughout the UK.

Their challenge is to walk 310,000 steps throughout the month to raise funds. for Samaritans. There is a dedicated Facebook community and you get a free t-shirt. Although there are no individual targets, it is worth knowing that £175 could fund 35 calls for help.

www.samaritans.org/support-us/events-and-fundraising/310k-steps-in-march/faqs/

Water Aid - Water charity

4, 8 or 12km a day in a month

Water Aid was established in 1981 and aims to provide people with clean water, safe sanitation and hygiene behaviour change in countries across the globe.

The significance of the daily challenges is to highlight the distances many people across people have to travel every single day to access clean water.

www.wateraid.org/uk/get-involved/events/walk-for-water

Shelter - Homeless charity

50 miles in a month

Shelter was founded 52 years ago, and the modern day mission is to campaign against the current housing crisis in the UK.

'We identify in this strategy six million households whose right to a home is either denied or under threat at this very moment. Soaring rents that squeeze out food and clothing, being thrown out of your home through no fault of your own, simply being too poor to afford a home: the terror of homelessness is everywhere'.

You can support Shelter by pledging to walk 50 miles throughout March. You get a free t-shirt and they have a Facebook group that you can join and interact with fellow pledger.

england.shelter.org.uk/support_us/events/charity_challenge/walk_50_miles