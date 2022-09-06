Wainwright's Coast to Coast Walk awarded  national trail status

The Coast to Coast Walk devised 50 years ago by Blackburn-born author Alfred Wainwright is to be given national trail status.

The 197 mile route from St Bees to Robin Hood’s Bay will be the subject of a three-year renovation project which will see paths and signage improved. Gates will be replace stiles to make the route more accessible and new circular routes will be devised which link to the long-distance path.

About 6,000 complete the long-distance route each year and next year will mark the 50th anniversary of the publication of Wainwright’s Coast to Coast Walk, a Pictorial Guide and Eric Robson, the chairman of the Wainwright Society, welcomed the decision.

The writer, broadcaster and Wasdale sheep farmer said: ‘The walk is one of the country’s most popular long-distance routes, and helps support businesses and jobs from St Bees to Robin Hood’s Bay, including in some of the north’s most sparsely populated rural communities. We very much welcome the news that the route will become a new national trail.’

There are significant benefits to the Coast to Coast becoming a part of the internationally recognised National Trails family including: