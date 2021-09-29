Enjoy an autumn walk around Faversham creek

Published: 7:55 PM September 29, 2021

This Circular Walk, which takes in both the pretty old town and the creek, has been tried and tested by our resident walking expert, Alannah Crouch. At just under 5 miles (7.8km) it should take you over two hours to complete at a steady pace. Writes Alannah: take a step back in time as you embark on this month’s wonderful walking route, which starts and finishes in the heart of Kent’s oldest market town, Faversham. With glimpses into the area’s marvellous maritime history, and stretches of wonderfully wide-open landscapes, walkers will delight in following the natural twists and turns of Faversham Creek as it curves through this scenic spot.

Delightful Faversham is Kent's oldest market town - Credit: Visit Kent

Today’s route starts and ends outside The Bull Inn pub, sitting at the entrance to West Street with its row of historic, timber-framed houses. Turn immediately left to walk along Flood Lane before entering a pedestrian footpath. Follow this until you emerge onto Brent Road with a number of industrial buildings sitting in front of you. Turn right and take the footpath through the hedgerow to a pedestrian pathway which runs alongside Faversham Creek. Take this and soon you'll see the main road up ahead, which you should cross in order to continue on the path running beside the Creek. Continue straight ahead, spotting any boats moored on the Creek as you go, and passing The Albion Taverna on your left. Up ahead, the pathway ends, and you’ll be diverted left to follow the path around a stone wall and along a pedestrian footpath, emerging beside a small industrial park.

Follow the footpath sign there on your right, until you emerge into a large meadow that leads along the bottom right-hand side towards a metal kissing gate. The Creek's in front you again, with a raised bank just before it that has a grass pathway stretching along its top. Taking in the fishing boats lined up here beside the old Oyster Bay House across the water, follow this pathway through three metal kissing gates - at the final one you'll see the Shipwrights Arms on your left, and should turn left just past it to walk along a footpath that runs straight for approx. half a mile, with Oare Creek now sitting on your right.

The creek will be your companion for much of the walk - Credit: Alannah Crouch



At its end, turn right to join the road as it curves round and continues straight ahead, stopping at the main road (Oare Road). Cross carefully, turn left, heading uphill past the industrial unit of Gist Limited. You'll; pass Davington Primary School and St Mary Magdalene & St Lawrence church too, on your right. Then head gently down the hill to arrive at Curtis Way. Stonebridge Pond is on your left-hand side, and a row of houses sits ahead of you.

Turn left onto Curtis Road, and you will shortly arrive back at The Bull Inn pub.

Hungry after your walk? Faversham is full of eateries. Pop into the charming 14th Century Sun Inn, which is chock-full of charming period features, to enjoy a tasty menu of traditional pub refreshments. Alternatively, Macknade Fine Foods - located just on the outskirts of town - is the place to pick up local Kent produce.



